The city of Longview says it will reopen some offices and services Friday in accordance with Gov. Greg Abbott's new order.
City Hall, Longview Public Library, municipal court, park playgrounds as well as the Human Resources, Parks and Recreation, Community Services, Development Services and Housing and Community Development departments are set to reopen.
The Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center also is set to reopen with limited access for adoptions and encourages customers to schedule appointments for intake of animals, according to the city.
The city will keep some facilities closed, including Broughton Recreation Center, Green Street Recreation Center, Paula Martin Jones Recreation Center and the Longview Convention Complex. The city also is not permitting social gatherings, park pavilion rentals and community events at municipal parks and facilities through at least May 15.
Regular hours at the library will be adjusted when it reopens with occupancy limited to 25% in accordance with Abbott's order, according to the city. The library also will offer a time only for seniors, and the computer lab will remain closed until further notice.
Adjusted library hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays; and 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays for senior residents.
The library will continue to offer curbside services 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Under the plan announced Monday by Abbott to begin reopening the state's economy, several city restrictions are set to expire Friday. Those include a mandatory shelter-at-home order, restrictions on nonessential businesses, limitations on travel and a voluntary curfew.
The city encourages residents to adhere to the orders and guidance issued by Abbott.