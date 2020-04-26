A federal stimulus check for $3.8 million will fund new Longview Transit vehicles as well as maintenance and other equipment.
The money arriving to the city is part of a more than $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill signed into law in March.
This past week, the Longview City Council authorized using almost $535,000 of the money to purchase four new buses that will replace four outdated buses in the Longview Transit fleet.
The city already has developed a program for how the entire $3.8 million will be spent over the next two years, said Longview Transit General Manager Scott Lewis.
“There are two underlying principles with this funding,” he said. “First, as sales tax and other local revenue generally used for matching funds will be greatly reduced due to the economic downturn caused by the shelter-in-place and loss of jobs, these funds require no match and can be drawn down at 100%, thereby reducing the burden on local municipalities.”
Lewis said the Federal Transit Administration is encouraging grant recipients to spend the funds expeditiously to stimulate the economy and cover unexpected needs created by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as to respond to local needs.
The city plans to use as much as $675,000 to replace a total of five buses, plus another $143,000 to replace four support vehicles and an above-ground fuel tank.
At $1.32 million, preventive maintenance on the Longview Transit fleet will make up the largest piece of the pie, followed by $1.14 million on operations such as updated camera and global positioning systems for the fleet.
Another $300,000 is set aside for para-transit service equipment that is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, Lewis said, and $225,000 will be used for planning.
“While not received under the greatest of circumstances, this funding will greatly benefit the transit system in the city of Longview for years to come,” he said. “And in the short term it will relieve the city of the need to provide matching funds for the federal funds received.”