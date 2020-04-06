The closure of the Veterans Affairs clinic in Longview has been extended through Tuesday after “confirmed cases” of COVID-19 at the clinic.
Rick Crockett, Overton Brooks VA Medical director said on Sunday that the clinic would be closed today. In a statement, Crockett said that closure has been extended “to ensure the needed supplies and staff were appropriately distributed.
Clients who have an appointment for Monday or Tuesday will be notified by clinic staff, he said. Options for telehealth or video consultation are still available.
Patients who need to speak with staff, especially if they have fever, cough, or shortness or breath, should call (318) 990-5000 or (800) 644-8370.
“We have a responsibility to protect patients, staff and the community and will continue to use all available means to do so. This includes transparency and communication of our efforts and current conditions to our staff and the community.”