From wire reports
More than two dozen University of Texas students have tested positive for the coronavirus after taking a spring break trip to Mexico, public health officials said.
A group of about 70 students in their 20s flew to Cabo San Lucas about 10 days ago, the Austin Public Health Department said Tuesday. So far, 28 of them have tested positive for the coronavirus, and dozens more are being monitored, the department said.
Four who tested positive didn’t have any symptoms, officials said.
“The virus often hides in the healthy and is given to those who are at grave risk of being hospitalized or dying,“ Austin-Travis County Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott said. “While younger people have less risk for complications, they are not immune from severe illness and death from COVID-19.”
Texas reported 731 more cases of the coronavirus Wednesday, an increase of about 22% from the previous day, bringing the total number of known cases to 3,997. A total of 13 new counties reported their first cases Wednesday. More than half of the state’s 254 counties have reported at least one case.
Harris County has reported the most cases, 680, followed by Dallas County, which has reported 631.
The state is also reporting 17 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 58. That’s an increase of about 41% from what the state reported Tuesday. Harris County and Dallas County reported two additional deaths each. Dallas County reported 13 deaths in total, more than any other county.
As of Wednesday, at least 47,857 tests have been conducted in Texas.
Also Wednesday, six patients and six staff members at the Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center tested positive for COVID-19, San Antonio officials said. One of the residents who tested positive died Tuesday.
All residents at the facility have been tested, and 74 are waiting to receive their test results. Staff received a one-week supply of personal protective equipment, as well as training on proper deep cleaning and sterilization in attempts to hinder further spread of the virus.
After a positive test for the coronavirus at the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington, San Antonio partners notified nursing homes in the area to be on guard for potential outbreaks. After an uptick in patients with respiratory illness, the city’s fire department and metropolitan health district were able to “respond rapidly,” according to a press release.
“Knowing that these nursing facilities are a very vulnerable population, we have been prepared to respond and mitigate any potential COVID-19 outbreak within a nursing facility since the events at the Life Care facility in Kirkland, Washington,” San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood said in a news release.
This isn’t the first cluster of confirmed cases at a Texas nursing home facility. Last week, six residents and two employees at Lubbock’s Whisperwood Nursing & Rehabilitation Center tested positive. On March 18, an elderly man died of COVID-19 at a local hospital after living for a short time at the Heights of Tomball nursing home northwest of Houston.
And starting today, Laredo residents will have to cover their mouth and nose when entering any building that is not their home, according to the Laredo Morning Times. This includes offices, public transit and outdoor gas stations, per a Laredo City Council vote.
Those in violation of the order, which will continue through April 30, could face a fine of up to $1,000 if their mouths and noses aren’t covered with masks, bandanas, scarves or other fabric.
The Laredo council also voted to extend the city’s curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. to pertain to all residents, not just juveniles. In compliance with Gov. Greg Abbott’s statewide order, residents can still exercise and walk pets after 10 p.m. as long as they comply with social distancing guidelines.