The Greater East Texas Community Action Program is continuing to offer relief on paying utility bills with rising temperatures and no end in sight for the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Program Executive Director Karen Swenson said she expected to see more interest in the Low Income Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, with growing numbers of people out of work. The program targets residents in Gregg and 19 other counties who are working poor, 60 or older or disabled, with payments going directly to the utility companies.
“It has been slow,” said Swenson, who is based in Nacogdoches. “I don’t know why people are not applying. I know it is a hassle to apply.”
She said applicants must be U.S. citizens and supply copies of their utility bills and proof of income over the past 30 days, such as paycheck stubs, or unemployment or Social Security checks.
“We are not asking for tax returns,” Swenson said.
She said income is averaged over a year. For instance, the maximum annual income for a family of four is $39,300.
Relief on utility bills could last for two or three months “or even to the end of the year,” Swenson said. “It also depends on their maximum benefit.”
The community action program also can pick up the costs of arrears for utility customers who fall behind on their payments, Swenson said.
“If somebody gets behind, there is a good chance that we could pick up that previous amount and then help then going forward,” Swenson said.
About 20% of the residential customers of AEP Southwestern Electric Power Co. in Texas are behind on their payments, spokeswoman Michele Marcotte said.
Shreveport-based SWEPCO has 151,000 residential customers in Texas.
“I do know it is higher than a year ago,” Marcotte said. “We certainly have seen more people get behind on their bills due to the current (pandemic) situation.”
She said SWEPCO suspended utility disconnections since the pandemic arrived in March. She said SWEPCO offers payment options and referred customers to
swepco.com/account/bills/assistance , which lists the LIHEAP program.
Application forms for LIHEAP are available at get-cap.org and may be submitted by mail or online.
Applications are followed up by telephone and do not require meeting in person with anyone from the community action program, which has an office in Longview.
The nonprofit entity has served Gregg County since 1998 and also provides the utility relief in Rusk, Smith, Anderson, Wood, Kaufman, Van Zandt, Henderson, Cherokee, Nacogdoches, Angelina, Houston, Trinity, Polk, Hardin, Orange, Jefferson, Liberty, San Jacinto and Chambers counties.
For information, go to get-cap.org or call (800) 621-5746.