Community Healthcore has scheduled two free COVID-19 vaccine clinics — Monday in Marshall and Tuesday in Longview — with the Texas Mobile Vaccination Program.
Both clinics are set 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Pfizer vaccine will be administered, so residents 12 and older are eligible.
Monday's clinic is set at 401 N. Grove St. in Marshall, with a second dose scheduled Aug. 23. Attendees can sign up at tinyurl.com/3e7ztwes .
And Tuesday's clinic is set at 1300 N. Sixth Street, with a second dose scheduled Aug. 24. Sign up is available at tinyurl.com/3csbn8x9 .
For questions regarding the vaccination clinics, contact Patti Brady at (903) 407-8899.