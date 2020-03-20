Late Friday, Upshur County Judge Todd Tefteller told the News-Journal his county's first case of the disease caused by the new coronavirus had been confirmed. He said a second case had been confirmed in a person who works in Upshur but lives outside the county.
"Both individuals are in self-isolation per doctors' orders," Tefteller said in a statement. "Don't be afraid. Listen to Governor Abbott and follow his orders."
He declined to identify the second case's county of residence, but said it was travel related. If the patient is a resident of Northeast Texas, it would mean the region's total jumped by six Friday, to 15 in seven counties.
Earlier Friday, officials in Smith County and Cass County said there was evidence of community spread, which means the virus is being spread between members of a community. It was the first time such transmission has been confirmed, marking a new phase in the region's outbreak.
“The public has the responsibility, more than ever, to follow recommendations from health officials, such as social distancing and hand washing," said George Roberts, CEO of the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
NET Health's Friday afternoon report showed three new cases of COVID-19 in Smith County, bringing the county's total to eight cases. Health officials said the three patients had travel history within Texas and were in isolation.
Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran declined to offer specifics, but said community spread was involved in more than one of his county's cases.
Also, Cass County Judge Becky Wilbanks said the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in her county was contracted through community spread. She declined to offer further details, saying the Texas Department of State Health Services was investigating.
"We will get information to you as timely as possible, but we need you to heed the advice of those asking you to stay home and practice healthy behaviors," she said during a media briefing in Texarkana.
Also at the briefing, Bowie County Judge Bobby Howell addressed a rumor that the National Guard is planning to enact martial law and close state borders.
"This is not true," he said. "The National Guard has a medical team responding to this crisis, but they are not shutting down stores or keeping people in their homes."
According to the Friday report from the Texas Department of State Health Services, as of 8 p.m. Thursday, the statewide count of confirmed cases was 194, with five deaths. The report also showed 5,277 Texans had been tested for the disease.