The spread of COVID-19 in Gregg County has dropped again to “minimal,” according to the latest Northeast Texas Public Health District report.
NET Health also reported 50 total new cases of COVID-19 since Monday and a drop in overall active cases of virus cases in the county.
On Monday, NET Health reported 27 cases from the previous four days. Total active cases in the county fell from 1,106 on Monday to 861 on Thursday.
Gregg County’s seven-day rolling rate of infection was 8.87 on Thursday, a 25% decrease of 11.87 from Monday’s report.
That number means Gregg County is now at “minimal” level of community spread.
According to NET Health, moderate community spread is more than 10 but fewer than 35 new cases per 100,000 and represents “sustained transmission.” Minimal spread is 10 or fewer new cases with “evidence of isolated cases of limited community transmission.”
NET Health provides disease surveillance for Smith, Anderson, Henderson, Rains, Van Zandt and Wood counties in addition to Gregg. In its latest report, NET Health shows all seven counties with either moderate or minimal community spread.
Those levels are a marked decrease for all seven counties. The week ending Sept. 23, each of the counties had levels of community spread that were substantial — or 35 or more new cases per week adjusted for population.
According to NET Health, there were 150 East Texans being treated Thursday for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals. The last time Smith County saw a similarly low local hospitalization rate was in August. Monday’s rate is 61% lower than the high hospitalization rate of 389, which was reached just over a month ago in Tyler.
Three Gregg County Jail inmates had an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Thursday, according to NET Health.
Data gathered in Thursday’s report represents the past 72 hours, from noon Monday to noon Thursday.
On Thursday, there were 271 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state’s 19-county Trauma Region G, approximately 39 fewer than Monday. Of virus patients hospitalized, 116 of those are in ICUs and 97 patients are on ventilators. Earlier in September, hospitalizations reached 822, the highest number of single-day COVID-19 hospitalizations in the region since the pandemic began.