Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gregg County rises by one to 60

5:40 p.m. Thursday
Gregg County confirmed COVID-19 cases rises by 1 to 60
Another confirmed case of the new coronavirus was announced by the Gregg County Health District, making four new cases for the day and a total of 60 for the county.
Earlier in the day, Gregg County Health Administrator A.J. Harris said there had been three new cases confirmed in the county.
The new cases make the most in one day for the county in more than a week and on a day when more than 60 new cases have been announced throughout Northeast Texas, along with a seventh coronavirus-related death in Harrison County.
4:29 p.m. Thursday
1 more COVID-19 death, 3 more cases reported in Harrison County
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims this afternoon announced one more COVID-19 death and three more cases in his county.
The news puts the number of coronavirus deaths in the county at seven and the total number of cases at 63. The county also reports seven recoveries from the virus.
In a statement about the new cases, Sims also said a staff member at Willoughby Juvenile Center tested positive for COVID-19. Officials have tested others at the facility and are awaiting results.
He also said a Harrison County Jail inmate tested positive or the virus.
"The sheriff’s office is working on getting testing done for inmates and staff as well as taking all necessary precautions to prevent further spread," he said.
Sims also pleaded with county residents to wear masks when in public.
"Please wear a mask in public, practice social distancing, wash your hands and if you don’t have to be out… stay home."
12:49 p.m. Thursday
3 additional COVID-19 cases in Gregg County; total now 59
Three additional cases of the new coronavirus have been confirmed in Gregg County, according to County Judge Bill Stoudt.
The new cases bring the county's total to 59. Two of the new cases are in Longview; the other is in White Oak, Stoudt said.
On Wednesday, the county was reporting 34 of its then 56 cases had recovered. There have been no reported COVID-19 deaths in the county.
As of midday Thursday, case counts for East Texas counties were as follows:
- Anderson: 14
- Angelina: 30
- Bowie: 89, 6 deaths
- Camp: 6
- Cass: 15
- Cherokee: 10, 1 death
- Delta: 1
- Franklin: 1
- Gregg: 59 (+3)
- Harrison: 60, 6 deaths
- Henderson: 22
- Hopkins: 4
- Lamar: 8
- Marion: 6
- Morris: 5
- Nacogdoches: 98, 7 deaths
- Panola: 73 (+9), 5 deaths
- Red River: 1
- Rusk: 30, 1 death
- Shelby: 69
- Smith: 125, 3 deaths
- Titus: 12
- Upshur: 12
- Van Zandt: 13, 1 death
- Wood: 6
9:54 a.m. Thursday
Mobile testing site planned Saturday in Marshall
A mobile COVID-19 testing site planned Saturday in Marshall is the latest of several announced today in East Texas.
Testing will be available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Marshall Convention Center, 2501 East End Blvd. South for those who have the following symptoms:
- Fever and/or chills
- Cough (dry or productive)
- Fatigue
- Body aches/muscle or joint pain
- Shortness of breath
- Sore throat
- Headaches
- Nausea/vomiting/diarrhea
- Nasal congestion
- Loss of taste and/or smell
Testing is free, but residents must call in advance to be screened over the phone. Call (512) 883-2400 to be considered for testing.
“Once you have been tested over the phone, you will be given an appointment schedule for the test,” Marshall-Harrison County Health District officials said.
Harrison County has recently seen an uptick of new confirmed cases of COVID-19, and County Judge Chad Sims on Wednesday announced two more coronavirus deaths in the county.
The county's tally stands at 60 confirmed cases and six deaths.
Mobile testing sites were also announced for Friday in Carthage and Saturday in Henderson.
9:47 a.m. Thursday
Mobile testing site planned Saturday in Rusk County
A mobile COVID-19 testing site is planned Saturday in Henderson.
The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management announced Thursday the site will be available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church, 207 W. Main St.
Anyone wishing to be tested must register in advance by calling (512) 883-2400 or by going to txcovidtest.org.
Only those who have the following symptoms will be considered for screening:
- Fever and/or chills
- Cough (dry or productive)
- Fatigue
- Body aches/muscle or joint pain
- Shortness of breath
- Sore throat
- Headaches
- Nausea/vomiting/diarrhea
- Nasal congestion
- Loss of taste and/or smell
The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management reported Wednesday there had been 30 confirmed positive cases in the county, one death and four known recoveries.
9:31 a.m. Thursday
More COVID-19 cases at Panola County nursing facilities
The total confirmed cases in Panola County now stands at 73 after another round of positive results was reported to County Judge LeeAnn Jones late Wednesday, and a mobile testing site is planned Friday at First Baptist Church in Carthage.
Jones said Thursday that of the new cases reported by the state, two had been already known. Jones said two of the new cases were at Briarcliff Skilled Nursing Rehabilitation and two were at Panola Nursing and Rehabilitation. The two facilities had already been hit hard by COVID-19.
Jones said the rest of the cases came from the wider community.
As of Thursday morning, Briarcliff was reporting on its website that it had 21 active resident cases and 11 active employee cases. It was also reporting four resident deaths and one resolved case for an employee.
Thirty-seven residents and 19 employees have been tested, with nine residents and five employees testing negative. Pending tests included three residents and two employees.
Panola Nursing, as of Thursday morning, was reporting on its website that it had three active resident cases.
It was also reporting that 21 residents and one employee had been tested, with seven residents testing negative. The facility listed pending cases for 10 residents and one employee.
Panola's tallies now stand at 64 active cases, 5 deaths, 4 recoveries and 12 pending tests, Jones said.
9:31 a.m. Thursday
Mobile testing site tomorrow in Carthage
A mobile COVID-19 testing site is planned Friday at First Baptist Church in Carthage, Jones' office announced Thursday.
Screenings will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the church, located at 256 S. Market St. in Carthage.
The site will be screening people if they have:
- Fever and/or chills
- Cough (dry or productive)
- Fatigue
- Body aches/muscle or joint pain
- Shortness of breath
- Sore throat
- Headaches
- Nausea/vomiting/diarrhea
- Nasal congestion
- Loss of taste and/or smell
Tests are conducted by appointment only. To register, visit txcovidtest.org or call (512) 883-2400.