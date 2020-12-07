Confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Gregg County increased by three over the weekend as public health officials also announced 93 additional confirmed cases of the virus in county residents.
Regional health organization the Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, today reported the new cases brought the cumulative confirmed number in the county to 3,519 and raised the confirmed coronavirus death toll to 70.
Confirmed recoveries from the virus increased by 41 to 2,541.
The number of Gregg County Jail inmates with active cases of COVID-19 jumped by nine from 14 on Friday to 23 today.
In Smith County, NET Health reported 197 new confirmed cases of the virus since Friday for a total of 6,357. Deaths remained at 139 and confirmed recoveries increased by 45 to 4,249.
The number of patients being treated for probable or confirmed COVID-19 in Tyler hospitals rose to 259 from 237 on Friday.