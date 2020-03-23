Library suspends curbside services
The Longview Public Library has closed all in-person services as of Tuesday, according to a post it made on Facebook.
Curbside services will no longer be available, and outside drop boxes will be closed and locked.
All checked-out and InterLibrary Loans items will be extended until May 1.
Online services such as e-books and databases still will be accessible.
Story Times will be offered online via Facebook Live at 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
For information, contact the library via Facebook Messenger or using the Submit Feedback feature on the bottom right side at longviewtexas.gov/3888/library .
Distillery offers free hand sanitizer
If you’ve found hand sanitizer in scarce supply in East Texas, you’re not alone. A distillery in the region, however, has plans to help.
Front Porch Distillery in Nacogdoches announced that on Monday it would start handing out free hand sanitizer during open hours to anyone who shows up with their own container.
According to the Facebook post, employees are at the business Monday through Saturday. If you’re headed by to pick up some hand sanitizer, call ahead at (936) 564-3999. Those going for sanitizer are asked to be mindful of the size of container.
In accordance with Gov. Greg Abbott’s order, the business is not allowing anyone inside to eat or drink, but curbside pickup is available, along with bottle sales.
Buckner: Send letters to residents
Staff at Buckner Westminster Place in Longview and other related facilities are asking people to send letters, drawings or other items to help lift spirits of the facility’s residents.
Most area nursing home facilities already had stopped or restricted visitation to residents before Abbott issued an executive order doing so in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a statement from Buckner, it is asking for the letters, stories and drawings to be mailed to residents to help their morale.
The five other Buckner communities in Texas include Buckner Villas in Austin, Parkway Place in Houston, Ventana by Buckner in Dallas, Calder Woods in Beaumont and Baptist Retirement Community in San Angelo.
In Longview, send the letters or other items, which will be quarantined before being delivered, to Inspiring Happiness c/o Buckner Westminster Place, 2201 Horseshoe Lane, Longview, TX 75605.
LHS grad helping provide sanitizer
A 2001 Longview High School graduate and his veteran business partners are making hand sanitizer to provide for free to first responders out of his Austin-area distillery.
LHS graduate Judson Kauffman is working with Desert Door Distillery co-founders Ryan Campbell and Brent Looby to make the hand sanitizer according to World Health Organization and Food and Drug Administration standards, according to Fox 7 in Austin. All three men are veterans.
“We will be providing 8-ounce bottles free of charge to the public and will continue to do so as long as necessary,” Campbell said in a statement. “It is our social and moral responsibility to do so.”
Kauffman also was on national Fox News talking about providing the sanitizer.