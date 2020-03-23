Hospitals restrict more visitation
The two hospitals serving the Longview area have further restricted guidelines to prevent visitors from seeing patients in almost all circumstances to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Christus Good Shepherd Health System and Longview Regional Medical Center made the announcement in a joint statement released Monday afternoon.
All visitation is restricted at the system’s hospitals and emergency rooms in Longview. Exceptions will only be made for one visitor for maternity patients, one patient for pediatric patients and for patients on end-of-life care.
The hospitals also on Monday closed all waiting rooms until further notice in an effort to adhere to social distancing.
Owner temporarily closes Longview Mall
The Longview Mall has temporarily closed effective Monday “in recognition of the need to address the spread of COVID-19,” according to a statement from the Washington Prime Group, the building’s owner.
“Our top priority is protecting the health and safety of our guests, retailers and employees,” the company said in the statement. “We will post updates to our social media pages.”
Gladewater closes City Hall lobby
The city of Gladewater on Monday closed the lobby to City Hall to help prevent possible spread of the new coronavirus.
The city is still open. However, business should be performed by calling (903) 845-2196.
Spring Hill Primary plans car parade
Residents can abide by Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order for social distancing while celebrating Spring Hill Primary School students today during a staff car parade.
Staff will be driving a route through neighborhoods at 5:15 p.m. while honking, waiving and letting students know they are missed.
Route details will be posted on the Spring Hill Primary Facebook page. Students should be on their front porches to participate but not go closer to the vehicles.
Staff will also be sharing information about pickup times and procedures for instructional materials.
Neal McCoy hosts concert on Facebook
Longview resident and country music star Neal McCoy got creative Friday with a way to observe social distancing while also bringing his music to fans.
McCoy hosted a live-streamed karaoke-style concert on Facebook from the comfort of his pickup.
He opened with the Pledge of Allegiance, which has become the singer’s trademark. He followed with a rendition of the national anthem before he moved to singing while accompanied on his stereo.
The show lasted about an hour and 18 minutes and as of Monday afternoon had 30,000 comments 4,100 shares and more than 160,000 views.
The crooner plans to do it again this Friday, according to a Monday post on Facebook.