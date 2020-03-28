The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported Saturday by the state health department was up 19% from the previous day, as the number of coronavirus-related deaths across the state increased by four to 27.
The latest data from the Texas Department of State Health Services said there were 2,052 cases across the state, up from 1,731 in Friday’s report.
Also Saturday, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission said it got federal permission to extend SNAP and Medicaid coverage for existing clients until further notice — so people can continue to receive food assistance and subsidized medical benefits without needing to reapply.
Texas is also allowing households to apply for SNAP, the federal food assistance program, without needing to complete an interview, as long as they verify their identities. The state will be able to process applications faster and provide services for more people.
“During this difficult time, we’re making sure Texans in need continue to receive their food and medical benefits without the added worry of having to renew their coverage in the midst of a crisis,” said Wayne Salter, the commission’s executive commissioner for access and eligibility services.
In the state health department’s daily count of cases, Dallas County reported the most cases, at 367. It was followed by Harris, which reported 229 cases, Travis with 160 and Denton with 137. As of 8 p.m. Friday, which was the latest data available Saturday, 111 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting at least one coronavirus case.
Dallas County also was reporting seven deaths, more than any other county. Bexar County has reported five, making it the county with the second-highest total deaths.
The department said a total of 25,260 coronavirus tests had been run statewide, up about 7% from the total reported Friday.
Gov. Greg Abbott has asked all residents who have recently returned from highly affected areas including New Orleans and the states of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, to isolate at home for at least 14 days.
Additionally, all Texas resident should:
■ Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
■ Avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
■ Stay home if sick and avoid close contact with people who are sick.
■ Cover coughs or sneezes with a tissue then throw the tissue in the trash.
■ Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
■ Limit gatherings to 10 or less people.