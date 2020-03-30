Coronavirus daily news updates, March 30: What to know in East Texas, the state and nation

5:05 p.m., Monday
Bowie County COVID-19 case count jumps to 9
Bowie County is now reporting nine confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in its residents.
Two cases were previously reported in Cass County, and there is one in Texarkana, Arkansas, according to an update from a joint Emergency Operations Center serving a three-county area.
Bowie County was previously reporting four cases with one being fatal.
According to the Texarkana Gazette, The EOC also confirmed that two employees of Lasalle Corrections, a private company that manages the Bi-State Jail and the Bowie County Jail annex in Texarkana, have tested positive for the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
3:06 p.m., Monday
Camp County has 1st case of confirmed COVID-19
Camp County Judge AJ Mason today announced his county’s first confirmed case of the new coronavirus.
Mason made the announcement in a statement through the Camp County Texas Emergency Management Facebook.
He said the Texas Department of State Health Service reported a resident in the county had tested positive for COVID-19.
He said that to date, 124 counties in Texas have confirmed cases of the coronavirus and that it is expected to increase in the state at a rate in excess of 30% per day.
“We continue to work alongside officials and key personnel from the City of Pittsburg, Pittsburg ISD and UT Health to prepare for, manage and respond to this threat,” he wrote. “We can all do our part by remaining focused, patient and vigilant in this fight.”
3:03 p.m., Monday
Bowie County sees first death of coronavirus patient
A 70-year-old local woman who tested positive for the new coronavirus died Saturday in Texarkana’s Wadley Regional Medical Center, the Texarkana Gazette reports, marking the first death related to the disease in Bowie County.
Brenda Joyce Ciganeiro was not allowed visitors in her final days as the hospital locked down to help prevent spread of the virus that has caused global turmoil, George Ciganeiro, 77, her husband of 36 years said.
A Wadley Regional spokesperson declined on Monday morning to confirm the news.
2:47 p.m., Monday
Pine Tre ISD superintendent: School closures expected to extend to April 30
In his update Monday on YouTube, Pine Tree ISD Superintendent Steve Clugston said he expects Gov. Greg Abbott to extend the closure of schools in the state to April 30.
The announcement comes a day after President Donald Trump lengthened social distancing protocols for the nation to that date.
12:42 p.m., Monday
NET Health: Smith County has 32 confirmed coronavirus cases
There are now 32 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Smith County as of 10 p.m. Sunday, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
The positive confirmed results were shared on the NET Health website. There are now five cases in Gregg County, two in Van Zandt County and one case in Henderson County, the website shows.
There has been one death in Smith County, a 91-year-old Hideaway Lake man, and one death in Van Zandt County, a 47-year-old woman, according to NET Health.
9:33 a.m., Monday
Upshur County's second case is within Gilmer city limits
A second confirmed case of COVID-19 has been found in Upshur County, and the patient resides within the city of Gilmer.
Upshur County Judge Todd Tefteller said today the case was confirmed Sunday.
"This case is in the Gilmer city limits and I can only hope that everybody takes the spread of this God-forsaken disease seriously," he said.
9:27 a.m., Monday
133 total tests administered to Gregg County residents, mayor says
Longview Mayor Andy Mack announced on Sunday Gregg County's fifth confirmed case of the new coronavirus.
He came back with another post later in the day to give an update on the number of tests administered to Gregg County residents.
He said as of Sunday, there had been 133 tests given. Of those, 75 have been negative, 53 were pending results and five were positive.
Sunday, March 29 COVID 19 Update for Gregg County: 133 total tests 75 negative results 53 pending results 5 positive