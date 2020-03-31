10:03 a.m., Tuesday
Updated testing totals released for Longview, Gregg County
The city of Longview on its website Monday posted updated numbers for new coronavirus tests administered to residents.
As of Monday, March 30, there remained five positive cases in Gregg County.
Also as of Monday, 225 total tests had been given to Gregg County residents, including Longview. Of those, five had been the confirmed positive cases, 111 were negative and 109 were pending.
Of those tests, 167 were given to residents in the Longview city limits. Of those, 4 were the confirmed positive cases, 81 were negative and 82 were pending.