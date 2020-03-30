9:27 a.m., Monday
133 total tests administered to Gregg County residents, mayor says
Longview Mayor Andy Mack announced on Sunday Gregg County's fifth confirmed case of the new coronavirus.
He came back with another post later in the day to give an update on the number of tests administered to Gregg County residents.
He said as of Sunday, there had been 133 tests given. Of those, 75 have been negative, 53 were pending results and five were positive.
