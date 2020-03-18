Coronavirus daily news updates, March 18: What to know in East Texas, the state and nation

12:19 p.m., March 18
S&P 500 sinks 7%, causing trading halt, on recession fears
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks sank 7% on Wall Street Wednesday, triggering another temporary halt to trading and wiping out the optimism and big gains sparked the prior day by Washington’s promises for massive aid for the economy.
Markets have been incredibly volatile for weeks as Wall Street and the White House acknowledge the rising likelihood that the coronavirus outbreak will cause a recession. The typical day this month has seen the stock market swing up or down by 4.9%. Over the last decade, it was just 0.4%.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average has lost all its gains since President Donald Trump's inauguration. The S&P 500, which dictates how 401(k) accounts perform much more than the Dow, is down more than 30% from its record set last month.
11:37 a.m., March 18
Pine Tree ISD begins serving meals to students
Pine Tree ISD today began serving curbside meals to students during its closure for the coronavirus pandemic.
The district's Child Nutrition Department prepared about 3,000 meals, according to a statement from the district.
The distribution schedule is available on the district's website in English and in Spanish.
11:24 a.m., March 18
Longview Mall reduces hours
The Longview Mall has reduced hours in response to the spreading coronavirus pandemic.
New hours are temporarily 11 a.m. to to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. on Sundays.
"We support our community as an employment center and point of purchase for necessary goods and services," according to a statement. "Our modified hours are intended to strike a balance between allowing our communities to receive the goods, services and employment needed, while also enabling our team to implement disinfectant and cleaning practices each evening, in addition to the already rigorous cleanings happening throughout the day."
11:15 a..m., March 18
Gov. Abbott: May 2 elections can be postponed
Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday issued a proclamation allowing local governments to postpone scheduled May 2 elections until Nov. 3, 2020.
"I strongly encourage local election officials to take advantage of these waivers and postpone their elections until November," said Abbott said. "Right now, the state's focus is responding to COVID-19 — including social distancing and avoiding large gatherings. By delaying this election, our local election officials can assist in that effort."
In conjunction with Abbott's action, Texas Secretary of State Ruth Hughs released an election advisory providing guidance for political subdivisions on the process of postponing May 2 elections.
11:10 a.m., March 18
Guaranty Bank & Trust to close lobbies under most circumstances, effective immediately
Guaranty Bank & Trust announced today that it would limit in-person banking immediately to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Lobbies at the bank's locations will be closed, except for circumstances in which services cannot otherwise be performed, according to a statement from the bank. In these cases, customers are asked to call (888) 572-9881.
Drive-thru banking services remain available.
10:02 a.m., March 18, 2020
Trump: US, Canada to close border to nonessential travel
The U.S. and Canada have agreed to temporarily close their shared border to nonessential travel, President Donald Trump announced Wednesday as the two nations work to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
Both countries are eager to choke off the spread of the virus but also maintain their vital economic relationship. Canada relies on the U.S. for 75% of its exports.
Trump made the announcement on Twitter, saying the decision would not affect the flow of trade between the countries.
“We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic,” Trump tweeted.
9:47 a.m., March 18, 2020
Southside Bank announces temporary branch closures
Southside Bank has announced that 18 East Texas branches will close temporarily beginning tomorrow (March 19) in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
All of the branches that will close temporarily are housed inside other retailers. Find the list below.
- Bullard: 213 N. Doctor M Roper Pkwy. (Brookshire’s)
- Chandler: 703 State Highway 31 E. (Brookshire’s)
- Flint: 20100 Highway 155 S. (Brookshire’s)
- Hawkins: 1477 Beaulah (Brookshire’s)
- Kingwood: 19529 Northpark Dr. (H-E-B)
- Lindale: 521 S. Main St. (Brookshire’s)
- Longview: 1217 E. Marshall Ave. (Super 1 Foods), 2301 W. Loop 281 (Super 1 Foods)
- Lufkin: 111 Champions Dr., 321 N. Brentwood Dr.
- Palestine: 2107 S. Loop 256 (Brookshire’s)
- Tyler: 100 Rice Rd. (Brookshire’s), 113 NNW Loop 323 (Brookshire’s), 2020 Roseland Blvd. (Brookshire’s), 2734 E. 5th St. (Brookshire’s), 3828 Troup Hwy. (Super 1 Foods), 6801 S. Broadway Ave. (Walmart)
- Whitehouse: 601 Highway 110 N. (Brookshire’s)
Southside Bank is among many area municipalities, organizations and schools changing plans because of concerns about COVID-19.