WASHINGTON — The U.S. commander in Afghanistan is halting American and allied troops from entering Afghanistan and, in turn, preventing some troops from leaving, for the next month, American and European officials said. The planning reflects mounting concerns as the coronavirus has spread in the country in recent days.
Gen. Austin S. Miller’s decision aims to protect his forces from the virus. But, in turn, it may complicate the drawdown of troops ordered by President Donald Trump after the United States recently signed a peace agreement with the Taliban.
American officials insist their Afghanistan drawdown will continue as planned following the peace deal. But, for now, European diplomats say they are not so sure.
There are roughly 12,000 U.S. troops in Afghanistan. But under an agreement signed between the Taliban and American diplomats last month, that number is set to decrease to 8,600 within the next hundred or so days. NATO and coalition forces, with roughly 8,700 troops in the country, were set to draw down a commensurate amount.
Between the ongoing Taliban-fueled violence, political uncertainty at the top of the Afghan government and the possibility of a larger outbreak of the virus, NATO has put aside for now discussions of the troop drawdown. European diplomats said the uncertainty in Afghanistan will make it difficult for the Americans to stick to their drawdown plan and for NATO to follow with its own reductions.
NATO will release its annual report this week, and Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is expected to address the Afghanistan mission at a news conference Thursday.
In a statement posted to Twitter, Col. Sonny Leggett, a spokesman for the U.S.-led mission in Afghanistan, said “protecting the force is our top priority.”
“We continue to execute the ordered drawdown to 8600,” he wrote.
One Defense Department official said the new measures were also intended to stop the spread of the virus via troops coming into Afghanistan from Europe. The fear, another official said, is having virus cases overwhelm a military medical system that is meant to support the war effort.
American officials are particularly worried about the potential effect of the coronavirus on Afghanistan and deeply concerned that the Afghan security forces, the troops they have trained to protect the country, will end up spreading it there.