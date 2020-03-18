Panic buying fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic is not hampering operations of the East Texas Food Bank because it buys food from cooperatives and manufacturers, CEO Dennis Cullinane said.
"It really has not had an immediate effect because we already had a large inventory," he said Thursday. "We have not run out of any particular item. We do anticipate having some supply problems down the road ... if there is an extended demand."
Cullinane said the Tyler-based food bank, which serves about 250,000 people in Gregg and 25 other area counties, ordered cardboard boxes this past week "in anticipation of having to pack them with groceries. We do have an emergency box that we are distributing to families now."
The East Texas Food Bank also provides personal care items such as toothpaste, toilet paper and paper towels.
The agency has partnerships with nonprofit entities and school districts to distribute food boxes within its region. Gregg County alone has nine mobile pantries, including Longview Community Ministries, the Longview Dream Center and Newgate Mission in Longview.
Longview Community Ministries has not experienced a disruption in services, said Executive Director Robin Fruia.
"We are still providing all of our services, financial and food," she said. "We serve a vulnerable population that can't do without our services."
Longview Community Ministries buys food from the East Texas Food Bank for curbside pickup and food from Newgate Mission for Meals With Love, formerly known as Meals on Wheels, officials said.
Longview Community Ministries also has implemented practices such as requiring staff who hand out food boxes from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays to wear gloves. Volunteers who deliver 55 meals a day during weekdays to elderly and disabled people in Longview also have to keep more distance from recipients.
Longview Community Ministries supplies food boxes to 1,200 to 1,250 families a month in the city, said Doug Buck, director of food services. Recipients may obtain boxes once a month.
"We ask the client to step back when we are preparing their boxes," Buck said. He said staff started wearing gloves this week.
Co-worker Jackie Parr, who coordinates Meals With Love, said she follows guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on her duties. She stays in her car when she visits Newgate, where staff loads her trunk.
She said she takes the food to First Christian Church, where volunteer drivers enter the building, one person at a time, to pick up their loads.
The Longview Dream Center distributed food boxes to 120 recipients Tuesday and expected that number to he higher Thursday, said Executive Director Shonna Barlow. The Dream Center provides the pickup service from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
Barlow said in a statement that the Longview Dream Center "has definitely been hit hard" by the coronavirus. Its thrift shop, which has a paid staff, has closed temporarily, and a major fundraiser scheduled for Saturday at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center has been postponed until late May.
"On the bright side, we have been rich in volunteers and have shifted our staff to be packing sacks of food and operating a drive-thru pantry," Barlow said. "We are seeing a lot of new clients coming through for food. They are fearful of not being able to provide food for their children."
The Longview Dream Center, Longview Community Ministries and East Texas Food Bank also are asking for monetary donations. Contributions may be made online at easttexasfoodbank.org, longviewcommunityministries.org and longviewdreamcenter.org .