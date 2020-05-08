Longview sesquicentennial events originally were scheduled to take place over nearly five months, but the novel coronavirus might turn the celebration into a nearly yearlong affair.
The Historic Preservation Commission was going to bury a time capsule this morning, but it has been postponed, just like last month’s parade, the transportation show and several other events.
“The new date is in the fall,” Commission Chairman Jim Cogar said.
Organizers are waiting to announce an exact date until they can coordinate with Mayor Andy Mack’s availability because he will keynote the ceremony at the old city hall that now serves as Longview Fire Department’s Central Station and administrative offices.
“I think we can assume it will be late 2020,” Cogar said.
The time capsule burial was to be among the final events of Longview 150, which is commemorating the sesquicentennial of the founding of Longview in 1870 when O.H. Methvin deeded 100 acers of land to create a town site along a soon-to-be-constructed railroad line.
The first events of Longview 150 occurred in mid-January. Several events were held for nearly two months — including the Junior League of Longview’s Sesquicentennial Ball and the Portraits of our Past exhibit at Gregg County Historical Museum — until mid-March, when the growing coronavirus pandemic led to executive orders encouraging social distancing.
Many Longview 150 events were postponed, and some were canceled.
“Everything has been put on hold,” Cogar said.
A pound cake bake-off will be held in conjunction with the time capsule burial, Community Services Director Laura Hill said.
A reenactment of a Longview Cannibals baseball game was canceled “as a precaution due to the threat of coronavirus,” according to the city.
The Longview 150 Planning Committee’s A Ride Through History Sesquicentennial Transportation Show, sponsored by Whataburger Ventures and originally slated for later this month, has been rescheduled to Aug. 15 at the Maude Cobb Activity Complex.
The Grand Sesquicentennial Trek Parade originally scheduled April 18 was rescheduled to 10 a.m. Aug. 29 in downtown Longview. One Hundred Acres of Heritage/Longview Main Street and Ambucs are hosting the parade.
The Budweiser Clydesdales were supposed to participate in the parade, but the company has not confirmed whether the famed horse team can participate on Aug. 29, Hill said.
Exhibits at both the Longview Museum of Fine Arts and the Gregg County Historical Museum will go on, though each museum is operating at 25% capacity to meet requirements of Gov. Greg Abbott’s most recent executive order. That includes the @LongviewTX150 — Celebrating the People of Longview’s Sesquicentennial 2020 exhibit July 11 until Sept. 19 at the Longview Museum of Fine Arts.
As for the Sesquicentennial Ball, the Junior League presented the city with its Crystal Pineapple Award during a video teleconference meeting Tuesday, Hill said.
“It was marvelous to receive an award from an organization we ‘asked’ (maybe strong-armed) into working so hard and so long to produce the outstanding Sesquicentennial Ball,” Hill said.