In reaction to the outbreak of the new coronavirus, at least one Longview senior care center has prohibited visitors while others are limiting guests.
Family and friends are not allowed for one week at Arabella of Longview to decrease the risk of transmission of the new coronavirus. Treviso Transitional Care and Hawkins Creek in Longview are restricting visitations.
On Monday, the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services released guidelines for prevention of the new coronavirus in nursing homes.
In the document, CMMS said facilities should actively screen and restrict visitation by those who have signs or symptoms of a respiratory infection, have been in contact with someone with the new coronavirus in the past two weeks, have traveled internationally to countries with community transmission in the past two weeks or are living in a community where community-based spread is happening.
On Tuesday, Gregg County health officials confirmed a patient with the new coronavirus was treated at a Christus Good Shepherd Health System emergency room.
Arabella's parent company, Civitas Senior Living, posted online Tuesday that it is prohibiting visitors for one week because of the confirmed case in Gregg County.
"In order to maintain resident care needs, outside health providers such as physicians, home health, hospice, etc. will be allowed to visit," according to the website. "All health care personnel, please note that if you need to visit the community during this time, you must contact the community first to make an appointment."
Additionally, when health care providers arrive, they will be asked to complete a screening, according to the website. The screening will include a temperature check.
Citivas Chief Operating Officer Misty Miller said the prohibition could potentially expand past a week, but it depends on the transmission of the virus in Gregg County.
"Obviously, our main goal is to get our residents' loved ones back in to see them as quickly as they can," she said.
The company is being especially careful since the mortality rate is higher for seniors, Miller said. It also is setting up virtual visits for families and residents.
At a Tuesday press conference, Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne addressed the new coronavirus and the senior population.
"I mentioned the other day, if you’ve got someone in a nursing home, you almost need to ignore them," he said, "because everyone doesn’t need to come into these nursing homes when you potentially could have gotten sick, and then now they’ve got a susceptible population."
The operating company for Treviso Transitional Care in Longview — HMG Healthcare — is restricting visitors.
CEO Derek Prince said in a written statement all visitors and employees will be screened for travel history and symptoms when they arrive.
"Additionally, we are limiting facility visitors to family, physicians, clinicians and EMT. And those individuals will be required to sanitize their hands upon entry using an alcohol-based sanitizer," he said. "Lastly, HMG has instituted a nonessential travel ban for our employees. We remain committed to keeping our residents safe and protected during this novel virus. Our leadership teams meet daily as we learn more to identify any additional proactive measures we can take to keep us all safe.”
Hawkins Creek in Longview will not allow large groups — such as family reunions or schoolchildren — to call on residents, Executive Director Cherry Sikes said.
In addition, family members received a letter asking them not to visit residents if they have been out of the country in the past two weeks if they are showing signs of respiratory issues, she said.
Outings are temporarily limited, as well, Sikes said. Residents will not be taking excursions in which they would have to get off the bus.
Residents and staff were educated on proper hygiene, hand washing and sanitizing, she said. Despite the changes, visitations have not really changed in frequency.
Buckner Westminster Place in Longview is monitoring the situation, but has not changed visitation protocol, Vice President of Buckner Retirement Services Brian Robbins said in a written statement.
The facility is activating its emergency preparedness and operations team to host a regular conference call with teams at all facilities in Texas, he said. That process also involved coordination with local first responders in case emergency care is necessary.
Buckner also is reviewing infectious disease policies and procedures with staff, he said. It also is posting signs and posters about stopping the spread of germs.
Robbins said staff is being directed to stay home if exhibiting any signs of sickness.
Calls to other assisted-living and senior care facilities in Longview were not returned.