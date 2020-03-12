As fears about the new coronavirus spread, some local colleges and universities are extending spring break or moving classes online.
The changes come after Gregg County health officials confirmed a case in the county on Tuesday.
The changes match a statewide trend. According to the Texas Tribune, more than a dozen Texas universities announced Wednesday and Thursday they would extend students' spring breaks and start switching to online classes, joining a swelling group of colleges across the country taking steps to prepare their campuses for the novel coronavirus.
The extensions are helping faculty prepare to teach online classes that were designed to be in-person, according to the Tribune. Along with the changes in schedules and instruction delivery, many institutions have canceled events, prohibited large gatherings, stepped up their sanitation measures and restricted university-sponsored travel.
LeTourneau University in Longview announced Thursday all in-person classes are canceled next week, but online classes will resume as normal. According to the university, all classes will be online starting March 23 until April 3.
The campus will remain open, and employees will continue daily operations. According to the university, students living in on-campus housing will be allowed to remain there, and food service will resume Monday after spring break.
"However, for students who have been away for spring break, it is our strong recommendation that you do not return to campus," according to the university. "For students who remained on campus for spring break, we encourage you to consider returning home."
Also in Longview, the University of Texas at Tyler Longview University Center's spring break is extended to March 20. All changes at the LUC also apply to UT Tyler and the Palestine campuses.
For the week of March 23-27, all classes on the Tyler, Longview and Palestine campuses will be online.
"To create social distance, students who live on campus and are currently away for spring break are encouraged not to return to campus until March 29," according to the university. "Students who remained on campus for spring break are asked to consider returning home until March 29. Students who wish to remain on campus at this time will have access to the dining hall."
Homecoming, the East Texas Research Conference and the Patriot Premiere campus visit events are canceled, according to the university.
Kilgore College plans to start its spring 2 term as normal Monday. The college posted to its Facebook page it is monitoring the situation closely and that campus was diligently cleaned during the break.
“Take your temperature at least twice a day and seek medical treatment should you develop a fever or respiratory issues," the college posted. "This is especially important for individuals who took a cruise, flew on a commercial airline or traveled to California, Washington or New York. If you have fever, please stay home until you have been fever free for at least 24 hours. Call or email your instructors to work out extensions or alternate learning arrangements.”
Wiley College in Marshall announced Thursday it has told students to leave the campus and return home. On Wednesday, the college had announced that all on-campus activities were canceled and that classes will shift to online instruction Monday.
Wiley College's spring break is March 23-26.
Also in Marshall, East Texas Baptist University released a statement Thursday saying it is moving all classes online next week. ETBU plans to resume on-campus classes on March 23.
Campus will be open only to university community members Friday through March 22. According to the university, anyone who returns to campus before March 23 will be required to undergo a health screening before coming on to campus and/or into the Marshall Grand, which houses the ETBU School of Nursing.
Those who were on campus during spring break also will be required to undergo the screening. According to the university, campus activities are suspended.
In Hawkins, Jarvis Christian College has postponed homecoming activities for next week and extended spring break. Students will not return to campus until March 23, according to the college.
Staff is expected to return to work Monday, according to the college. However, any faculty or staff not feeling well should remain home and provide documentation of illness.
Panola College posted on its website it is monitoring the daily status of the virus.
"Currently, we are not planning to suspend campus operations, events or classes," according to the college. "We are preparing to take necessary precautions as needed and suggested by the Texas Department of State Health Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention."
Students at Tyler Junior College will be on an extended spring break until March 20.
"With student and community success being paramount, TJC is opting to close the college to students the week of March 16th," according to the college. "During the week of March 16th, no online or in-person classes will be held. Employees will be asked to report to work, as limited college operations will continue and we will also plan for students to return."
Northeast Texas Community College in Mount Pleasant will continue with classes as planned. According to the college, no cases have been confirmed in the vicinity of the campus.
Students at Stephen F. Austin State University are asked to remain off campus until in-person classes resume, possibly on April 6.
The Nacogdoches university will not begin classes until March 18, which will be online only. According to the university, faculty and staff are expected to return to work as normal Monday.
On-campus events scheduled through April 5 are canceled or postponed. According to the university, the Easter break is canceled, and classes will take place April 9-10 and 13.