UPDATE: One of the new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported today in Gregg County is actually a resident of Rusk County.
Longview Mayor Andy Mack corrected the tally in a post on his Facebook page. The total in Gregg County stands at seven. In an earlier post on his page, he wrote that there were two new cases in the county.
PREVIOUS: Two new cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County were confirmed this morning, bringing the total in the county to eight.
Longview Mayor Andy Mack made the announcement on Facebook.
He said it is spreading and again encouraged people to stay home.
This story will be updated.