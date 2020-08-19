Hallsville ISD this week announced the district’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 in a student as Pine Tree ISD said Wednesday that a staff member — who had not been on campus — also tested positive.
The new cases are among the most recent ways the coronavirus is causing some disruption at East Texas school districts, which recently returned to in-person classes.
The Hallsville Junior High School student who tested positive was last on campus Friday, according to the district. Officials said in a letter Tuesday to parents that students in the same classroom were being notified about the positive test.
"In keeping with Hallsville ISD's practices to respond to COVID-19, we are notifying all student families that a student who was lab-confirmed to have COVID-19 was present in your student's classes at Hallsville Junior High School on Friday," the letter reads. "Due to privacy requirements, we will not be releasing the name of the individual or details that may identify him or her."
District officials said in the letter the student who tested positive did not come into "close contact" with students or staff.
"Operations at Hallsville Junior High School will continue as usual and we will keep you apprised of any further updates," the letter read.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Texas Education Agency define "close contact" as living in the same household, caring for a sick individual or being within 6 feet of a sick individual for 15 continuous minutes without wearing a face covering.
An all-call notification Wednesday to Pine Tree Middle School parents about a confirmed COVID-19 case was related to a staff member, the district said.
District spokeswoman Mary Whitton said the staff member was not on campus Wednesday, Pine Tree ISD's first day of school for the new year. However, since the staff member was on campus before students returned, the district notified parents.
No one other than the staff member is required to quarantine, Whitton said.
Spring Hill ISD reported a high school staff member had a confirmed case of the new coronavirus the day after classes began this past week.
Superintendent Wayne Guidry sent a letter to parents with students at the campus that said the district was working with the Gregg County Health Department on the case and that anyone who had been determined to be in close contact with the staff member would be required to remain off campus for 14 days.
Two other school districts in Harrison County also reported cases in students this week.
Marshall ISD on Wednesday reported a student at the Early Childhood Center was confirmed to have COVID-19. It was the district’s second case since reopening.
Marshall ISD spokesman David Weaver said the student came into close contact with 14 students, a teacher and an instructional aide.
"The 14 students and two staff were placed in the designated campus isolation area immediately upon receipt of the positive test (Wednesday) morning,” Weaver said. “MECC notified parents of the students directly, and per district protocol those students and staff are now required to quarantine for 10 days."
Weaver said the classroom is being deep cleaned along with the isolation room, and he said they would be closed for 24 hours.
The Early Childhood Center serves the district’s youngest students and includes daycare/pre-school children.
Harleton ISD on Tuesday confirmed a high school student tested positive for COVID-19. It was also the district’s third publicly reported case of the coronavirus. The district returned to classes Aug. 10.
"High school administration are doing contact tracing as we speak,” the district said in a statement on its Facebook page. “If your child may have had close contact with the student, you will be notified this evening.”
Henderson ISD, the first district in the region to return to in-person classes after they were shut down in March, has had at least eight cases of the virus confirmed on its campuses.
The district, which started classes Aug. 5, on Tuesday reported two more high school students tested positive after previously reporting cases of COVID-19 in three other high school students, a staff member at the high school, a middle school student and one at the elementary campus.
Ore City ISD on Monday sent home two classrooms of second-graders after one had a positive COVID-19 test result.
The student’s class and a class the student came in contact with during a physical education period were sent home.
“The one thing we’ve tried to do is set up our system where students can immediately go into remote learning, whether they have chosen to be remote or home from a quarantine or home sick,” Superintendent Lynn Heflin said. “We will be offering asynchronous learning to those students. Hopefully, they pick up where they were when the quarantine is over.”
Ore City ISD started school Aug. 10.