4:52 p.m. update: With an afternoon update from Harrison County Judge Chad Sims said confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county have nearly doubled.
Sims, who earlier in the day announced the county’s second coronavirus-related death, said 15 new cases have been confirmed in county residents bringing the total to 31.
Breaking down the cases, the city of Marshall and Harrison County said of the 31 cases, 24 are in Marshall and seven are in the county. They said 12 of the patients are male and 19 female. Fifteen of the cases are in residents 60 years or older. Seven of the cases are in residents between 40 and 59 years old, and nine are in residents 20 to 39.
“We understand the increase in positive COVID 19 cases can be concerning to residents. A number of these positive cases were diagnosed as a result of previously reported positive case investigations,” Jennifer Hancock, director of the Marshall-Harrison County Health District said. “We urge residents to continue to stay home to reduce your risk of exposure.’
The city and county today also extended emergency declarations issued two weeks ago.
PREVIOUS: Harrison County is reporting its second death related to the new coronavirus.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims made the announcement Monday morning on his Faceboo page.
“Please join me in remembering this family in your prayers,” Sims wrote.
The county’s first COVID-19 death was on April 1 when a man who was being treated at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview died from the virus.
Harrison County had 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Monday morning.