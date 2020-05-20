Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Wednesday afternoon reported 11 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in county residents, bringing the total in his county to 223.
Sims pointed to information released by the Marshall-Harrison County Health District to explain the challenges in reporting daily numbers along with test counts and other information.
“We understand that during these trying times the need for information is critically important to all of our citizens,” the district said in a written statement. “While we strive to provide the most up-to-date information, please understand the reporting of these numbers is very difficult to process due to the number of facilities, agencies and departments involved.”
Data reported to the district does not specify a county of residents for tests with negative or pending results, according to the district.
Harrison County, where nursing homes have been hit hard with coronavirus outbreaks, has the highest COVID-19 death toll in Northeast Texas with 22 fatalities.