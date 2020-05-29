The number of positive COVID-19 tests jumped by 20 Friday in Gregg County, including 10 more positive results from Gregg County Jail inmates, according to Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne.
The jail didn’t conduct more testing, he said, but some of the results of jail testing are just now being returned.
The 10 other cases were from the community, including two Gregg County residents who had been hospitalized for some other reason and tested positive while they were in the hospital, Browne said.
Cases had recently been increasing in smaller increments, he said.
“I suspect it’s related to opening up. We’re probably going to see more cases because of opening up, but that goes back to — opening up is OK, but you need to start protecting yourself,” Browne said.
Gregg County Health Administrator A.J. Harris said a total of 2,219 tests had been administered in the county. Of those, 1,823 have been negative and results are pending for 127. He reported 63 patients had recovered, a number unchanged from Thursday. Gregg County has had six coronavirus-related deaths.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Friday said there were no new confirmed cases to report in his county.
The county also received results from COVID-19 tests administered at the mobile test site, provided by the state, at Marshall Convention Center.
According to the Department of State Health Services, over the three days that the site was stationed here, officials administered 183 tests. Of those, seven were positive for COVID-19; the results of two are still pending.
The number of coronavirus cases in Smith County rose by two on Friday, while no new recoveries were reported, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
The active case count is at 35, while the county’s general population total positive case count has reached 204.
In Smith County, there are 35 active coronavirus cases, 165 recovered patients and four coronavirus deaths.
As of Thursday, 46 Smith County Jail inmates actively have COVID-19 and 13 detention officers have the virus, according to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.