Gregg County’s recent increase in new cases of COVID-19 continued Friday with 23 new confirmed cases.
The nearly two dozen new cases brings the county’s cumulative total to 440. Friday followed jumps in number of cases by 20 on Thursday and 16 on Wednesday.
County Health Administrator A.J. Harris said 3,567 tests have been administered in the county. Of those, 2,837 have been negative, and results are pending for 290 tests. The county has had 145 recoveries and 14 deaths.
Free testing continues Sunday in Longview at Broughton Recreation Center. On Tuesday, testing is available at the Pine Tree High School Theater Building, and on Tuesday it will be at the Pine Tree ISD Auditorium. Testing is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day and will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Friday reported just one new case of coronavirus.
Sims said of the 328 cumulative cases for the county, 30 have ended in death and 234 have been recoveries. The county has 64 active cases.
Judge Sims reminded residents of Gov. Greg Abbott’s new order issued Thursday, which mandates face coverings in public places.
“The county judge, or mayor inside the city limits, may impose restrictions on groups of more than ten,” Sims said.
He urged all to take heed to the orders.
“Enjoy your family and friends but remember to wear a face covering,” he said.