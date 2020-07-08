Gregg County COVID-19 cases on Wednesday rose by 27, much fewer than on the previous day, as the death toll from the virus in Smith County increased by two.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District reported two Tyler residents — an 87-year-old woman and a 95-year-old man — died from the coronavirus, bringing the number of fatalities in Smith County to seven.
NET Health also on Wednesday reported 66 new cases of the virus in Smith County, which now has had 1,164 positives.
Gregg County Health Administrator A.J. Harris said Wednesday the county had 27 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 695. The number was far fewer than the 182 new cases announced the previous day.
In Gregg County, Harris said 4,016 tests had been administered with 3,039 negative results, and results are pending for 282 tests. The county’s recovered patients rose from 146 to 178 on Wednesday. Gregg County has had 14 virus-related deaths.
In neighboring Harrison County, County Judge Chad Sims on Wednesday announced five new cases of COVID-19 and two new recoveries. His county has had 30 fatalities.
In a written statement, NET Health said Wednesday that none of the positive cases in the counties it serves have included positive tests for antibodies of the novel coronavirus.
“All of our 2,571 laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 results within our 7-county region are all positive results from polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests that analyze samples from a person's nose or throat,” the statement read.
“We ask everyone to please follow public health recommendations to control the spread of COVID-19, such as physical distancing yourself from others as much as possible, wearing a cloth mask at public locations, staying home if you are sick and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 30 seconds,” NET Health CEO George Roberts said.
More information COVID-19 testing locations, community strategies to control the spread and access to local social services is available at NETHealthCOVID19.org .