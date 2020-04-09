The annual Rangerette Revels show at Kilgore College, the Rangerettes’ biggest yearly production, has been cancelled amid COVID-19 concerns.
“Sadly, as of right now, Revels is canceled. There are no plans to reschedule at this time,” Rangerette Director Dana Blair said this week.
This year’s Revels show would have marked the 80th anniversary of the precision drill team.
The annual Texas Shakespeare Festival at Kilgore College also was canceled this past week.
The Rangerettes also announced on their website that the annual Rangerette Summer Camp has been canceled with refunds offered.
And Rangerette tryouts have been rescheduled for July 4 to 8.
For more information, visit www.Rangerette.com .