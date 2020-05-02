From Staff Reports
The number of COVID-19 cases in East Texas continued its climb Friday, with Harrison County posting 12 new positive cases, neighboring Panola County logging five and its neighbor Shelby County reporting eight. Harrison County also revealed Friday that 50 of its now 120 positive cases are in long-term care facilities.
In all, the 25-county East Texas region added 47 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the region’s total up to 1,247 on Friday. No new deaths were reported, maintaining the region’s toll of 41.
In Gregg County, four new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported, increasing the county’s confirmed cases to 91 on the same day Gov. Greg Abbott began gradually reopening the state for business.
Longview Mayor Andy Mack said he heard from several residents Friday concerning opening up retail stores and restaurants, and he said the comments were both for and against the move.
“You’re going to hear both sides. I’ve heard it from both sides today,” Mack said. “You do not have to go anywhere. You can go home and pretend you’re quarantined or in isolation. For those that are concerned — and I’ve heard more people who are concerned than otherwise — I just tell them to just stay home and do what you’re doing — order curbside pickup or delivery and stay in your homes rather than go out.”
Gregg County Health Administrator A.J. Harris reported that so far, the county has performed 1,205 tests, with 999 returning negative and 115 pending. The county has recorded 44 recoveries.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims said no new recoveries were recorded Friday among his county’s total of 120. With 15 previous recoveries and seven deaths, the county now has 98 active cases, he said.
Harrison County Health Authority Dr. Ricky Paul confirmed that 50 cases of COVID-19 are related to long-term care facilities in the county.
Long-term care facilities can include nursing homes, skilled nursing facilities and assisted-living facilities.
“We will continue to provide assistance to these facilities and appreciate each facility’s efforts and responsiveness during this difficult time,” Paul said.
In Panola County, County Judge LeeAnn Jones reported she had received confirmation of five additional COVID-19 cases on Friday afternoon, bringing the county’s tally to 177.
Though the county has been plagued with cases from nursing homes, Jones said Friday’s new cases were from a mix of locations, including one nursing home: a 54-year-old woman from DeBerry; a 63-year-old man; a 26-year-old woman from Carthage; an 89-year-old woman; and a 41-year-old woman from DeBerry.
Jones on Thursday had reported four additional nursing home cases: three from Panola Nursing and Rehabilitation — a 75-year-old woman, a 76-year-old woman and an 89-year-old woman — and one from Briarcliff Skilled Nursing Center — an 82-year-old man.
In Shelby County, eight new cases of COVID-19 brought the county’s total up to 117, with four deaths, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
On Tuesday, a spokeswoman for the state health department said 56 cases of COVID-19 had been tied to a Tyson Foods meatpacking plant in Center, the county seat of Shelby County.
A team from the State Department of Health Services last week began investigating protection measures at the plant, which has been closed since April 18.
Smith County
New cases of the novel coronavirus in Smith County rose by two Friday to make 146 cumulative cases, according to Northeast Texas Public Health District.
Recoveries, however, increased by six to make a total of 91 recoveries for the county, NET Health said. Smith County now has 51 active cases, and it has had four deaths.
Of the 146 cases, 119 are in Tyler, seven in Flint, six in Whitehouse, six in Lindale, two in Troup, two in Bullard and one each in Hideaway, Winona, Arp and rural Smith County near Mineola, according to a joint information center made up of the city of Tyler, Smith County, NET Health and Tyler ISD.
The center said 115 cases are a result of community spread and 31 are travel related.
Tyler hospitals are treating 38 patients from East Texas for the coronavirus, though some of those patients might not live in Smith County.
As of Wednesday, a total of 1,829 tests had been performed on patients from Smith County, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Other counties
Lamar County recorded three new cases of the virus on Friday, bring the county’s total of positive cases up to 68, the Paris-Lamar County Health District reported.
The health district said 49 of the 68 cases are affiliated with Paris Healthcare Nursing Home staff and residents, while the remaining 19 are not related.
The district said 61 of Lamar County’s cases are from community spread and seven are travel related. The county has had one death from COVID-19; information on recoveries was not available.
Henderson County also increased by three for a new total of 28 cases, including six recoveries, according to NET Health.
The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management announced one new coronavirus recovery Friday, taking the county’s recovery tally up to 15. The county has recorded 37 positive cases, with one death, and now has 21 active cases.
Titus County also has added one positive case, bringing its sum of those who have tested positive up to 17. County Judge Brian Lee confirmed Thursday that the new patient is a 33-year-old woman, and the case is not industry related.
Wood County has reported one new coronavirus case, County Judge Lucy Hebron announced Friday. She said the county now has a total of 10 cases, which include four recoveries and six active cases.
Van Zandt County cases also increased by one Friday for 16 cumulative cases, which includes the death of a 47-year-old Murchison woman and six recoveries.
Cherokee County increased by two cases Friday, giving that county a total of 16 cases, including one death. Two of its cases are people within the city limits of Jacksonville, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services and the city.
Anderson County also increased by two for 32 total cases, which includes four recoveries, according to NET Health.
Rains County has held steady with only two cases recorded as of April 18, NET Health reported Friday.