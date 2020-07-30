Health officials on Thursday announced two new COVID-19 deaths in Gregg County as recoveries from the new coronavirus rose by 34. Smith and Harrison counties also reported new virus deaths.
Gregg County Health Administrator A.J. Harris said confirmed COVID-19 cases rose by 20 to a cumulative count of 1,345 since the pandemic hit East Texas. The two new deaths on Thursday pushed the number of fatalities to 22 as recoveries went from 242 on Wednesday to 276.
Harris said 5,685 tests had been given in the county with 4,104 negative results and 236 pending.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Thursday said his county had one new death from the coronavirus and seven new cases. The county has now had 607 cases and 35 fatalities.
Recoveries in Harrison County increased by 29 to 431.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District on Thursday announced two new deaths related to the virus in Smith County, pushing the number of fatalities in the county to 16.
A 67-year old Tyler man and an 84-year old Whitehouse resident both died due to the coronavirus, according to NET Health.
The district also said there were 41 new cases for a total of 2,292.
On Thursday, there were 153 patients being treated for COVID-19 in Tyler hospitals down from 157 on Wednesday.