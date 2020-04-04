Two more Northeast Texans who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 have died, officials said Friday, bringing the region's death toll to at least six.
Word of the deaths in Panola and Nacogdoches counties — the first for both counties — came as the rate of increase in confirmed cases slowed slightly from recent days' pace.
Still, with three more cases in Gregg County pushing its total to 16 Friday from just four a week ago, officials said residents must do their part this weekend to slow the spread of the virus.
"So — the long and short — this weekend people need to really social distance as that has been shown to have worked," said Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne. "Try and stay home, and do not fill up the stores."
Twenty-six new confirmed cases were reported Friday across Northeast Texas, down from 29 on Thursday and 33 on Wednesday.
Of the 16 confirmed cases in Gregg County, Browne said five are known to have been caused by community spread, 10 are travel related and one is unknown transmission because he and his staff had not yet contacted the patient.
Another increase was seen in area hot spot Smith County, where four new cases Friday pushed its total to 57. That led Tyler Mayor Martin Heines to issue a warning to businesses not complying with state and county orders.
“The community, believe me, has contacted us as well as (the media) and just rest assured that we are not only working with the county judge on monitoring or changing orders to a couple of them, but getting in touch with them,” he said. “Let me just say that if you’re a corporate partner in this community and we have reached out to you and you and you are not behaving in a good fashion, you can expect enforcement.”
Also Friday, the Northeast Texas Public Health District released a report on demographics of Smith County's COVID-19 patients. It showed more than half of the confirmed cases are in people younger than 60.
The data showed one case in a patient 20 years old or younger, 12 in the 21- to 40-year-old range, 21 from 41 to 59, 20 from 60 to 79 and three 80 or older.
It also detailed the cases by location: It said there are 46 in Tyler, five in Flint, three in Whitehouse, one in Hideaway and one in Troup. Finally, it said there are 26 male and 31 female patients.
NET Health said it made the decision to release the demographic information after consultations with a lawyer showed it would not violated patient privacy.
Bowie County also reported a big jump in cases Friday, pushing its total to 22. That's more than double the tally on Tuesday, when the locally announced count was nine. The Joint Operations Center managing the crisis for Bowie and Cass counties reported the new tally in an afternoon news release.
It also released demographic information on the cases. It said they are evenly split between men and women at 11 each. The release further breaks down the cases by age group: There was one in 20 to 29-year-old range, six from 30 to 39, four from 40 to 49, five from 50 to 59, three from 60 to 69 and three from 70 to 79.
It said five Bowie County coronavirus-positive patients have recovered.
Friday deaths
Meanwhile, Panola County recorded its first coronavirus-related death just three days after reporting its first case.
Panola County Judge LeeAnn Jones said the Panola County resident who died was a patient at a Shreveport hospital, and that was where the disease was contracted. She said the patient died Monday.
Jones did not have information about the person's age or gender.
Nacogdoches County also reported its first coronavirus-related death. According to the Nacogdoches County Office of Emergency Management, the patient was woman between 80 and 89 years of age. She had been hospitalized before she died, the office said.
They were the region's fifth and sixth deaths related to the pandemic.
The first in the region was last week, a 91-year-old resident of Hideaway Lake in Smith County who was diagnosed with the disease on March 24 and died the next day.
A 47-year-old Van Zandt County woman who had been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 was the second. Her case was confirmed March 18, and health officials announced her death Saturday.
The third was a 70-year-old Bowie County woman who died while being treated at a hospital in Texarkana. The positive result of her test for COVID-19 was received Sunday, the day after she died.
The fourth was reported Thursday in Harrison County. The patient, a man, died at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Longview, where he was being treated for the disease.
In Louisiana
Across the border in Louisiana, cases in the Shreveport area continued to increase rapidly, according to the daily report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
It said Caddo Parish had 377 coronavirus as of Friday afternoon, up from 336 cases reported Thursday. Three more deaths pushed the parish's total to 15.
In Bossier Parish, cases increased to 95 on Friday from 75 on Thursday. The parish had reported two deaths as of Friday afternoon.
The increases came as the statewide tally in Louisiana topped 10,000, and Gov. John Bel Edwards said residents must more closely follow state health orders on staying home, social distancing and personal hygiene to slow the rapid spread.
"Where we are right now is somewhere between the worst-case scenario and the best-case scenario,” he said. “To the degree that people comply with the orders, then less people are going to die. It is literally that simple.”