As COVID-19 cases continue to spread across East Texas, one of the area's popular traditions — the annual Great Texas Balloon Race in Longview — has been canceled.
The event at the East Texas Regional Airport was scheduled for June 19 to 21, event Chairwoman Rhonda Bullard said in a statement.
Because pilots compete all year, there is not another weekend available to reschedule the event, Bullard said. Any tickets already purchased will be refunded.
"This decision is not easy but necessary," she said. "As our country, county and city continue to face uncertain times in the coming weeks, we feel it prudent to give our very loyal sponsors and supporters, entertainment, pilots and special shape balloons a decision now rather than later. Given the circumstances, we feel being proactive is in the best interest of our community."
The cancellation of the festival is another financial blow to the area caused by the coronavirus pandemic. A 2013 study by the Longview Chamber of Commerce reported the total economic impact of the event is almost $900,000.
The pandemic already had forced the cancellation of another iconic East Texas summer event, the Texas Shakespeare Festival at Kilgore College.
Bullard said the decision to call off the balloon race is best for all those involved, including some of the pilots, vendors and entertainment that travel for the event. Additionally, restaurants typically donate meals to the pilots, sponsors and volunteers, which would hurt struggling businesses.
She also said many of the volunteers take vacation days from work to help run the event, and those vacation days may not be available when the pandemic ends.
"The greatest way to honor the integrity and rich heritage of Great Texas Balloon Race is to be fiscally responsible moving forward," Bullard said. "We are confident our sponsors will stand with us, the pilots will return, the vendors will come back, and the community will once again enjoy the Great Texas Balloon Race next year if we are fiscally responsible now."
Event organizers are working with the entertainment lineup to recommit for the June 18-20, 2021, festival, Bullard said. Officials also are contacting other partners about recommitting for next year's race.
In October, officials announced the country group Whiskey Myers was set to headline the 2020 event. The Friday night concert was going to feature the country rock band Little Texas as the main act.
"Great Texas Balloon Race is the oldest annual event in our community and will be back strong in 2021," Bullard said. "We stand ready to support our community through this pandemic."