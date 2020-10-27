The city's largest Christmas celebration, the annual Longview Ambucs Christmas Parade, has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Andy Mack said Tuesday.
The parade typically draws thousands of people from across East Texas to downtown Longview.
"We are not planning to have the Christmas parade this year because I cannot think of any way possible that we could line the streets with thousands of people standing three and four rows deep and expect them to social distance," Mack said.
Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order in July that prohibits outdoor events to no more than 10 people without permission from the mayor or county judge. Although Abbott has since eased other pandemic-related restrictions, the one concerning outdoor gatherings is unchanged.
Longview is not the first city to cancel its Christmas parade. The City of Marshall is not having a traditional Christmas parade this year. Instead, the city has been considering options for a reverse parade in which residents can drive a designated route to see businesses decorated for the holidays. Residents can vote virtually on best decorated businesses.
Mack expressed disappointment Tuesday that the city is being forced to cancel the event.
"The Longview Christmas Parade is a wonderful event. I love the Christmas parade, and I love leading the parade in costume," Mack said. "I love it, but I don't want to see a COVID-19 outbreak in our community because of it. We don't feel like having the parade is the right thing to do at this time."
The Christmas parade is not the first holiday event to be canceled in Longview. In September, Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano announced that Christmas at the Courthouse will not be held this year. That event typically attracts hundreds of people to downtown Longview for a day of free rides, entertainment, refreshments and visits with Santa.
Instead, Cerliano said visitors are encouraged to take in the lights and displays at the courthouse, which will be set up as in past years.
In Marshall, that city also is modifying its annual Wonderland of Lights event. The annual courthouse lighting ceremony will occur virtually live streamed on Facebook. "High-touch" activities such as ice skating, the carousel, train rides and Santa's village also will not occur.