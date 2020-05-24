Saturday morning’s cloudy skies weighed heavier on the minds of some Longview-area park visitors than concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nobody in sight Saturday morning at Martin Creek Lake State Park near Tatum wore face masks .
“I just think it is overblown,” Ed Devlin of Porter said shortly after arriving with his wife and two children at the day-use area of the state park. He said news about the pandemic changes every week.
“I don’t have a compromised immune system,” Devlin said. “We are not around anybody who seems to have health issues.”
Devlin said he and his family booked a reservation a few weeks in advance at the state park, which had reached its day capacity of 50 vehicles by 11 a.m. He said he visited Martin Creek Lake for the first time to go boating and fishing and was staying with friends in Marshall.
At a nearby picnic table, Shirley Hulsey of Longview said she and her family had visited Martin Creek Lake two weeks ago but was unable to make a reservation for camping during the Memorial Day holiday. She made reservations instead Saturday for day use.
Hulsey and her husband, Kevin, chose Martin Creek Lake to hold a birthday party for their daughter, Hannah Barfield, who turns 14 today. Their 11-year-old twin daughters, Kayla and Layla Hughes, joined the family outing.
Hulsey said she was not concerned about social distancing because her family was not near any other park users Saturday. Her husband grilled hamburgers and hot dogs.
Birthday girl Hannah said she enjoyed swimming and playing with her sisters, and was not upset about being away from Hallsville Junior High School since the prompted officials to close schools.
“I really like to being out of school,” Hannah said. “I get to be lazy and sleep.”
Her mother said she would not have made reservations for the state park if she knew in advance the skies would be cloudy.
The clouds had disappeared as more than 20 people attended a birthday party Saturday afternoon for 2-year-old Jaxin Ryan at McWhorter Park in Longview.
Birthday party guest Johnny Bouska of Hughes Springs said he was not concerned about social distancing and had been out in public throughout the pandemic. He said he is a truck driver for Pilgrim’s Pride and tested negative for COVID-19 a week ago.
“I’m not concerned about it,” Bouska said. “We have to wear masks” at work.
Social distancing was not an issue Saturday afternoon at Broughton Park because it was largely empty.
Les Pollard, a long-haul truck driver who lives in Longview, said he came for “just some quiet time away from everybody.”
His girlfriend, who did not want to be identified, wore a face mask.
East Texans might be forced to spend the rest of the holiday weekend indoors. Storms are in the forecast beginning today and lasting the whole week.