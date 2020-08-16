From staff and wire reports
The number of coronavirus tests being done each day in Texas has dropped by the thousands in August, mirroring nationwide trends that has seen daily testing averages in the U.S. fall nearly 9% since the end of July, according to The COVID Tracking Project.
The problem is dwindling demand: Testing centers no longer inundated by long lines that stretch for blocks or closing hours early because tests run out.
“We’re not having enough people step forward,” Gov. Greg Abbott said.
Demand was strong when the most recent free drive-thru testing started July 22 at the Longview Convention Complex. But the number of screenings performed declined sharply over time.
The screenings were offered by a private vendor in cooperation with the state of Texas.
Almost 900 of the nasal swab tests were administered the first two days of testing, according to previous reports in the News-Journal. By the end of the effort, that number had slowed down — to 132 on Aug. 8; 218 on Aug. 10; and 153 on Wednesday, for example.
Testing ended with 159 swabs administered Saturday for a total of 4,824 total tests since July 22, said city spokesman Shawn Hara.
The dropoff in testing comes as the U.S. has surpassed 5 million confirmed coronavirus cases and is closing in on 170,000 deaths. It threatens to put the U.S. even further behind other countries that have better managed the pandemic, in part, through more aggressive testing.
The trend worries health experts who fear that Texas risks flying blind into the fall if it doesn’t increase testing. The state embarked on one of the fastest reopenings in the U.S. in May but retreated weeks later in the face of massive outbreaks, ultimately leading Abbott to impose a statewide mask order after previously saying he wouldn’t.
In recent weeks, things have improved, including a nearly 40% drop in hospitalizations since July’s peak. But deaths remain high, and doctors in some parts still say they’re still stretched. Texas is averaging more than 210 reported new deaths a day over the past two weeks, according to The COVID Tracking Project. On Saturday, the state reported 238 deaths. Overall, the state has recorded more than 9,800 fatalities.
The rolling average of people who test positive for the virus in Texas is stubbornly elevated at 16% — a figure that itself could be a sign of insufficient testing. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said a positivity rate less than 10% is an indicator that a state has robust testing. Abbott has said that unless Texas gets below that number, bars are likely to stay shut.
Other states in the South clobbered by the virus this summer are also seeing improvements, including Alabama. Intensive care units remain frustratingly full there, but the average new confirmed cases each day has dropped below 1,000, from 1,800 in mid-July.
It’s not clear why testing has fallen off, even as many areas of the country are still experiencing serious outbreaks. Health experts suspect some Americans, jaded by images of long testing lines and the possibility of results taking a week or longer, are deciding not to bother unless they’re ill. Others have suggested that mixed messages about the disease — like President Donald Trump’s recent claim that 99% of COVID-19 cases are harmless — could deter people from seeking tests.
“The good answer would be because we have less COVID, fewer people have symptoms. A bad answer might be that people gave up because it’s taking a long time,” said Dr. Junda Woo, medical director for San Antonio Metro Health. “We have the data, but we don’t have a lot of the answers behind the data.”
Some cities in Texas are offering tests to virtually anyone after months of restricting limited supplies to only those with symptoms, and Abbott has said the state is working on rapid virus testing for nursing homes and schools. Some students are already back in classrooms, and in football-obsessed Texas, which has by far the most high school football players in the nation with about 170,000, practices are underway.
“At this point everybody’s a guinea pig,” said Jessica Light, a professor at Texas A&M University who ultimately decided to send her 8-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son back to classrooms when school opens Tuesday. “The teachers, the staff, the students, the parents. Because we’re not exactly sure how this is going to work.”
Sam Chama is anxious because his girlfriend’s 5-year-old son is getting ready to start kindergarten in a few weeks in Austin — virtually at first.
Starting the year with remote learning, the 35-year-old geologist says, is just buying time with the expectation that things will soon get better. He wonders: What happens if it doesn’t? As a former elementary school employee, Chama knows how easily younger children spread germs even with the best precautions.
“This is assuming that there will be a decline or some type of control, which I don’t think will happen,” he said.