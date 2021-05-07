Jarvis Christian College in Hawkins is hosting a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic Wednesday.
The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be available to students, faculty, staff, alumni and members of the public 16 or older during the clinic set in the E.W. Rand Center Varsity Gym, according to the college. Parking is available outside the gym.
An appointment for the second shot will be made after the first dose is administered.
The deadline to make an appointment to receive the vaccine is Monday. Appointments can be made by going to forms.office.com/r/vD1uskUZtX or by calling (430) 247-1479.
People arriving to receive a vaccine should check in with security at the entrance to the college.