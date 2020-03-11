With limited capacity to test for COVID-19 in East Texas, Longview hospitals say they’re following federal prescreening guidelines to prioritize which patients are tested for the disease.
A public health lab up and running just this week in Tyler is capable of only 25 tests a day for the new coronavirus, Gregg County Health Administrator A.J. Harris said Wednesday.
“The (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) has strict guidelines of what they want everyone to follow as far as testing,” Harris said, “so there’s a certain criteria that a patient has to fit in to be tested, and that’s currently what they’re going by.”
‘A disease that has killed thousands’
Monday afternoon, the CDC confirmed a Gregg County male patient as the first East Texan to have contracted COVID-19. The man, who had traveled domestically, went to a Christus Good Shepherd Health System emergency room March 3, and he now is recovering while in isolation at his home, according to Christus.
One Longview couple expressed anger and concern Wednesday after they say their 4-year-old daughter was refused a test at another local hospital despite having symptoms reminiscent of the disease and coming into contact with a classmate who recently visited South Korea, which is considered a Level 3 travel advisory by the CDC.
“I feel disappointed that they could neither confirm or deny that what (my daughter) has is not this disease that has killed thousands of people,” said Victoria Davis, mother of Luna Davis.
Luna awoke Wednesday morning with a 102.9-degree fever and other flu-like symptoms.
Davis took Luna to Longview Regional Medical Center’s emergency department.
She was treated for fever and upset stomach, and a doctor noted that “there was something going on in her upper respiratory area,” Davis said.
Medical staff confirmed that Luna didn’t have the flu, strep or another respiratory illness, but as to Davis’ concerns of COVID-19, she was told that staff was aware of her concerns, “but unfortunately they have no tests at Regional,” even though Luna fit the criteria, Davis said.
Davis commended Longview Regional Medical Center staff for treating Luna, but she blames the CDC for a lack of COVID-19 test accessibility.
“I know my husband is very mad and furious because we can’t get our 4-year-old tested because she doesn’t fit the right criteria and there aren’t tests available,” Davis said. “If my 4-year-old can’t get tested, what’s to say that someone out there can’t logically get it and can’t get tested and is carrying it out there?”
Neither the hospital nor public health officials are commenting on individual patients because of privacy protocols.
‘A judgment call’
Local hospital administrators and the Gregg County Health Department learned during a conference Tuesday that the new Tyler public health lab can test up to 25 kits each day, Harris said.
For the time being, the lab and local hospitals are following CDC recommendations, so they’re looking for certain criteria from patients to determine who should be tested for COVID-19, he said.
The criteria includes whether the patient has difficulty breathing, has a fever over a certain threshold and whether they have a dry, constant cough.
“They’re looking at those three criteria to see who needs to be tested the most,” Harris said. “The farther you are out of the criteria — let’s say if you don’t meet that criteria entirely and you don’t have any symptoms — then you may or may not be tested. That’s a judgment call. That will be something that the CDC decides. That’s when the epidemiologist gets involved.”
Local health authorities had to wait three days before the CDC in Atlanta could confirm the positive case in Gregg County on Monday.
Having a lab in Tyler shortens that wait time to one day, Harris said, and it’s often the same day or even a couple of hours.
“We’re still going forward and trying to implement plans to effectively prescreen people so we can get them tested if they need testing and just make sure we keep the public safe and keep them updated,” he said.
Libby Bryson, marketing director for Longview Regional Medical Center, said the hospital is using CDC screening guidelines for symptoms and risk factors of COVID-19 and that it has a response plan to protect patients and staff should it be needed.
‘Sensitivity at this time’
At Longview Regional, patients are screened for known risk factors — fever, cough and shortness of breath; travel to areas with many identified cases; or close contact with someone known to be infected with COVID-19, Bryson said.
When a patient meets the criteria, they are given a medical mask to wear, are isolated in a private room or separated away from other patients, and attending staff wear personal protective equipment.
“We are taking proactive steps to prepare for the protection of patients, our caregivers and the community, and monitoring ongoing COVID-19 updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” Bryson said.
When it has a surge of patients with symptoms and risk factors outbreaks such as for COVID-19, Longview Regional sets up a dedicated site outside its emergency room as a precautionary measure. The site is staffed, Bryson said, with a small team of providers experienced in appropriate infection prevention protocols and securing samples for testing.
The hospital also modifies its visitor protocols to protect patients and caregivers, similar to practices at other area health care providers, she said. Signage is posted to let patients with fever or respiratory symptoms know they aren’t allowed to visit patients, and visitors are limited to two immediate family members, partner or significant other.
“Our hospital continually works to be prepared for all types of infectious diseases such as measles, flu or new viruses like coronavirus (COVID-19),” Bryson said.
“If a physician determines a patient meets the risk criteria, they will coordinate testing and the patient’s ultimate disposition, coordinating with the department of health, as necessary. We understand the sensitivity at this time and want to reassure the community that we remain alert and ready to provide such care if necessary,” she said.
Dr. Mark Anderson, chief medical officer for Christus Good Shepherd, said in a news conference Tuesday that his hospital’s emergency department staff is trained on how to care for patients with symptoms or risk factors for COVID-19.
That training includes patient isolation and the use of protection measures to prevent disease transmission.
“Our emergency department staff and hospital associates are all very well trained,” Anderson said. “In our hospitals, we can provide isolation spaces that are away from other patients not within the normal hospital traffic, and our associates are again trained to prevent spread of the disease outside the patient’s room and into the hospital, so our hospital is a safe place to care for patients no matter what condition they have. It continues to be to this day regardless of the fact that we’ve had one of these now diagnosed with COVID-19 come through our system.”
Christus Good Shepherd declined to answer questions Wednesday about patient screening or guidelines for hospital visitors.