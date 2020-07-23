Daily deaths from coronavirus infections in the official Texas count fell Thursday from record levels to the third-biggest total the state has recorded. New confirmed cases as well as hospitalizations reported to the state also fell.
Meanwhile, more than 1.6 million Texans out of work due to the coronavirus are bracing for the loss of a $600 weekly addition to their unemployment benefits as Congress’ two chambers appear split over extending the payments that are about to expire.
The payments expire nationwide July 31, according to the federal legislation that created them to help Americans stay financially afloat during the pandemic’s economic downturn.
But thanks to a technicality in state law, the benefit expires Aug. 1 for Texans, according to a spokesman for the Texas Workforce Commission. The reason: July 31 falls on a Friday, and Texas law prevents the TWC from paying people benefits for only part of a week.
“A full-benefit week begins on Sunday and ends on Saturday,” TWC spokesman Cisco Gamez said in a video statement Tuesday.
Nearly 3 million Texans have filed for unemployment relief since mid-March and more than 2.3 million have received the additional $600 a week during that time.
If Congress doesn’t extend the $600 benefit, that will leave many Texans getting anywhere from $69 to $521 per week in unemployment benefits. Whether Texans will retroactively receive that $600 for next week if Congress extends the benefit after Saturday’s Texas cutoff could depend on how the legislation is worded, a TWC spokesperson said.
The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives passed an extension of the weekly $600 payments in mid-May through the HEROES Act, but the GOP-held Senate has not yet taken up this bill, which is unpopular among Republicans.
Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz opposes extending the weekly $600 payments. A spokesperson for the junior Texas senator said in a statement that he instead supports a payroll tax cut for employers and employees.
“Sen. Cruz has repeatedly said that the Senate cannot allow [U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi] to hijack this process to advance more of her progressive agenda and add trillions of more dollars to our national debt, which House Democrats’ HEROS Act would do,” the statement read.
U.S. Sen. John Cornyn’s office said the Texas senator supports extending unemployment assistance but did not specify whether he supports extending the weekly $600 payments. Some Republicans are considering reducing the payment to between $200 and $400 a week.
“Sen. Cornyn supports extending unemployment assistance for Texans impacted by the pandemic as part of the next relief bill,” Drew Brandewie, a spokesperson for Cornyn’s office wrote in an email.
State health officials Thursday reported 173 deaths linked to COVID-19. That was down from Wednesday’s record of 197 deaths and last Friday’s previous high of 174. The official total death toll in Texas since outbreak tracking began in early March stands at 4,521.
The state reported 9,507 new cases Thursday, 372 off Wednesday’s total that now tops 361,000 for Texas since tracking began. Meanwhile, 8,858 patients with confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses were hospitalized in Texas on Thursday, down from 10,893 on Wednesday.
The state does not include probable cases in its totals. The true number of cases is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.