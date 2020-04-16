Cloth mask requirements will go into effect Saturday in Dallas County, County Judge Clay Jenkins said Thursday.
Starting this weekend, people going to essential businesses and using public transportation will have to wear a face mask, Jenkins said. The announcement came as the county marked its 50th death from the new coronavirus and surpassed the 2,000 mark of people infected.
Texas reported 963 more cases of the coronavirus Thursday, an increase of about 6% over the previous day, bringing the total number of known cases to 16,455. Seven new counties reported their first cases Thursday; three quarters of the state’s 254 counties have reported at least one case.
Harris County has reported the most cases, 4,097, followed by Dallas County.
The state has reported 29 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 393 — an increase of about 8% from Wednesday. Harris County reported six additional deaths, bringing its total to 58 deaths, more than any other county.
As of Thursday, 1,459 patients are known to be hospitalized in Texas. That’s a decrease of 79 patients from Wednesday. At least 158,547 tests have been conducted.
Meanwhile, multiple state agencies have partnered to launch a website to help essential workers find child care near them during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The project, which stems from the state’s Frontline Child Task Force, includes a map of licensed child care centers and homes, as well as their hours and how much space is available. The task force includes representatives from the Texas Workforce Commission, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, the Texas Education Association and Gov. Greg Abbott’s office.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has made it particularly difficult for parents who still have to work in essential jobs, but have young children and need child care,” Ed Serna, executive director of the Texas Workforce Commission, said in a statement. “Texas needs these essential workers on the job, but they need the peace of mind of having a safe, regulated facility to take care of their children.”
The workforce commission also allocated $200 million in funds to help cover child care costs for essential workers.
And the Trump administration is seeking a bipartisan group of lawmakers from around the nation — including three Texans — to join a task force on reopening the economy, Politico reports.
On the U.S. Senate side, U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn were invited to join the committee. U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo, who narrowly won his primary race last month, was also asked to join.
U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady, R-The Woodlands, was also picked for the task force, according to his office.
During a conference call with reporters Thursday morning, Cornyn confirmed he was joining the task force and had just spoken with Trump about it on the phone.
"In a way, this kind of formalizes what we are already doing ... which is talking to our constituents and ... the experts and getting as well informed as we can because I think this is going to be the No. 1 issue for our time," Cornyn said.
Trump has been actively pushing for the nation’s economy to reopen during the coronavirus outbreak, warning that a ruinous economy and a total shutdown could be worse than the contagion itself. In Texas, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has also been a vocal supporter for reopening the state’s economy.
Gov. Greg Abbott will lay out his plans today to begin reopening the Texas economy, he previously said.