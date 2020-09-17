State health officials published new data this week that showed the state’s coronavirus positivity rate was higher in the spring than originally disclosed, even as public officials cited the data to justify business reopenings during the pandemic.
The Department of State Health Services announced a new method Monday for calculating the positivity rate, or the proportion of positive tests, and conceded that the previous method obscured the extent of viral transmission by combining old and new cases. The new formula relies on the date a coronavirus test was administered, rather than the date it was reported to health officials and verified as a case.
As Texas prepared for the first phase of reopening in late April, Gov. Greg Abbott repeatedly pointed to the state’s positivity rate, even as the number of new cases and deaths continued to rise. Announcing his initial reopening order April 27, Abbott declared that the “COVID-19 infection rate has been on the decline over the past 17 days.”
The following week, the governor downplayed a new single-day record in new COVID-19 cases by again pointing to the positivity rate.
“Despite concentrating on areas where we think there may be a high level or number of people who could test positive, the fact remains that more than 95% of the people who were tested test negative,” Abbott said during a May 5 news conference.
State data at the time placed the seven-day average positivity rate at 5.84%, near the 5% benchmark recommended by the World Health Organization before governments ease restrictions. The actual rate, however, was higher. According to the new method employed by DSHS, Texas’ seven-day average positivity rate was actually 8.4%, near the 10% threshold Abbott had called a “warning flag” indicating a high level of community spread.
After the reopening of bars, restaurants, stores and child care centers throughout May, Texas saw a surge in cases beginning in June. The state’s reported seven-day average positivity rate under the old method jumped from 4.27% at its lowest point in late May to 17.4% at its peak in mid-July. After revising the data, the state’s new chart shows that the positivity rate jumped from 5.81% in May to a peak of 21% in early July.
On June 26, Abbott ordered bars to close again and mandated that Texans wear face masks in public spaces. The state’s official positivity rate that day was 13.7%; the new data shows it was actually 18.5%.
Abbott’s office did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
Meanwhile, Texas health officials reported more than 3,400 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday as well as 135 new deaths.
Hospitalizations from COVID-19 continued to fall. Amid those improvising numbers, Abbott scheduled a news conference today at the Capitol in Austin to discuss the state’s COVID-19 response. Abbott appeared to hint last month that more restrictions could be lifted in the face of pressure from bar and restaurant owners, as well as from some conservative GOP activists.
More than 14,400 people have died from COVID-19 in Texas, most of them this summer. In all, there have been more 674,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Texas.