Active cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County have dropped nearly 21% since Monday, public health data shows.
As of Thursday, there are 136 total active cases in the county compared to 172 reported Monday, according to data released by the Northeast Public Health District.
Gregg County saw 34 new cases — eight confirmed and 26 probable — reported in Thursday’s data.
The county’s seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 infection remains in minimal community spread levels at 5.18, which is the second lowest in the public health district’s seven-county jurisdiction next to Anderson County, according to NET Health.
The minimal community spread window consists of a rate of between zero and 10 and indicates evidence of isolated cases or limited community transmission, that cases are underway and that there is no evidence of exposure in large, congregate settings. The level of community spread is determined by taking the average number of all COVID-19 positive cases from the previous seven days. That number is then divided by the population of the county and multiplied by 100,000.
There have been 19,483 COVID-19 cases in Gregg County since the pandemic began, with 19,065 patients recovered, according to NET Health.
Three Gregg County jail inmates had an active diagnosis of COVID-19, according to NET Health’s data on Thursday, and there were no deaths reported.
In Gregg County, 53.22% of people age 5 and older had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday, while 46.84% 5 and older had been fully vaccinated, according to the state. State data shows 87.47% of people 65 and older had been vaccinated with at least one dose as of Thursday, while 80.76% of that population had been fully vaccinated.
As of Nov. 4, children 5 to 11 years of age are included in vaccination numbers and rates.
On Thursday, there were 97 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state’s 19-county Trauma Region G. Of COVID patients hospitalized, 34 of those are in ICUs and 16 patients are on ventilators.
Other Counties
Smith County saw 136 new total cases — 48 confirmed and 88 probable — reported in Thursday’s data. At the beginning of November, there were over 1,000 total active cases within the county.
Henderson County had 11 confirmed active cases and 19 probable active cases, NET Health said. Confirmed recoveries were at 6,283, and there were 3,373 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County had 18 confirmed active cases and 11 probable active cases, NET Health said. Confirmed recoveries were at 4,614, and 3,351 people had likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
Anderson County had six confirmed new cases and 12 probable cases Monday, NET Health said. Confirmed recoveries were at 2,577, and probable recoveries were at 2,969, the health district reported.
Wood County had nine confirmed new cases and 17 probable new cases, NET Health said. Confirmed recoveries in Wood County were at 3,489 with 2,957 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
Rains County had four probable new cases since Monday’s report, NET Health said. Confirmed recoveries were at 727 with 777 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
Data gathered in Thursday’s report represents the past 96 hours, from noon Monday to noon Thursday.