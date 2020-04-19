By Jimmy Daniell Isaac, Sherry P. Shephard, Wyndi Veigel, Ken Hedler and Jo Lee Ferguson
Longview News-Journal and Marshall News Messenger
On a warm March afternoon, Patrick Lockett found himself on a desperate trek through Longview neighborhoods.
Gas can hanging from the lawnmower he slowly pushed along streets near Ingram Park, he sought work — any work — to help put food on his table and keep financial ruin at bay.
Lockett was laid off from Outback Steakhouse after working at the restaurant since October. Now he’s leaning on what used to be a supplemental source of income — lawn care services — to support his family.
“I don’t make a lot, but I’ve been hurt dramatically,” he said. “I might bring in $150 every week or two. If they need a yard cut with the hedges trimmed, then I might make $80 or $90. We barely have food now. It’s just a major struggle.”
Lockett doesn’t advertise his services or even have a social media presence, depending only on word of mouth from past customers.
“A person just has to keep his head up and pray — pray that everything returns to normal soon,” he continued. “I just have to keep the faith.”
The COVID-19 pandemic, which has closed businesses and kept East Texans confined mostly to their homes, has led to lost jobs, furloughs and wage reductions on a record scale.
Analysts believe more than 1 million Texans have been laid off in the past month with a state unemployment rate likely greater than 10%.
In the Longview three-county metro area of Gregg, Upshur and Rusk counties, the full economic effect of the pandemic has yet to be fully revealed.
Although data released Friday from the Texas Workforce Commission show the area’s jobless rate up to 5.3% in March — compared with 3.7% a year ago — other figures tell an uglier story. Weekly claims for unemployment in the three counties skyrocketed from early March to early April, with an increase of more than 240% in the first week of April from the same week a year ago.
Some East Texans who have recently lost their jobs say the worst part is the uncertainty in finding answers to their immediate problems and uncertainty about when the swift-moving storm will end — or at least abate.
‘Devastated and broke’
Never in a million years did Nicole Jersey Williamson think she would be out of a job because of the pandemic. Williamson, 32, was a cosmetologist at Studio L Salon in Longview for more than two years.
But after a mandatory shelter-at-home order forced nonessential businesses to close, Williams, a single mother with three sons, found herself among the unemployed.
“Prior to that, we had already been taking shifts at the salon so that we didn’t have more than 10 people (in the building) at a time,” Williamson said. “So, my days had already been cut for two weeks at that point from working six days a week to three days a week so people could take turns.”
And then the inevitable happened.
“At that point when our hours were cut, I was just hoping they weren’t going to shut us down completely,” she said. “I’m a single mom with three boys and this is my only income. So, I was a bit devastated — and broke.”
Williamson didn’t believe the community as a whole would shut down.
“I didn’t know it was even possible that they could just shut everything down and just expect us to sit home — and home-school our kids,” she said. “It’s like a constant fight all day long, like a wrestling match,” she said of her sons, ages 6, 7 and 13.
She said she is trying to make it day by day.
“As far as making money, I can’t,” she said. “I’ve applied for unemployment … it’s real hard to apply for unemployment when you don’t get paycheck stubs. With the money I have left, it’s a little bit here, a little bit there.”
Williamson said although she didn’t live a lavish lifestyle before she lost her job, she never really had to tell her children no. But now, the no’s come more frequently.
“No, we can’t go out to eat here, or no, I can’t go buy this, or no, I can’t give you an allowance right now because I don’t have it and I don’t know when I’m going to get it,” she said. “When I tell them no, you can’t go play with the neighbor, they’ll say, ‘I hate the corona!’ ”
And in the midst of losing her job, Williamson said one of her best friends was recently in an wreck. But because of social distancing, she can’t visit her.
“One of my best friends and her husband and daughter were in a motorcycle accident and her daughter was airlifted to Shreveport and I can’t go see them. I can’t go comfort my best friend because of the stupid corona,” she said.
“We’re just ready to get back to normal.”
‘Uncertainty’
Keith Mierop said he enjoyed showcasing his passion for cooking and for food as a culinary specialist at Sysco in Longview.
On April 8, the 47-year-old Marshall man was furloughed through July.
He said temporarily losing a job he loves, applying for unemployment assistance and the uncertainty of possibly being laid off have become sources of stress.
“The impact of not knowing if you’re going to get the same job back or at the same pay is the hardest part,” he said. “Just the uncertainty.”
He has worked at the Longview Sysco for four years and worked at Sysco in New Mexico for two years.
As a culinary specialist, Mierop shows area restaurants what a new menu might look and taste like using products from Sysco.
Mierop said the process of applying for unemployment assistance, which he had never done before, was an antiquated system with details that don’t necessarily apply for someone who has been furloughed and not laid off.
“It was an odd situation,” he said. “You have to put why you left each job and upload your resume as if you are looking for a job.”
With his new free time, Mierop said he has been spending time with children and helping them with their online school work, doing chores around the house and, of course, cooking.
His wife, a teacher, is busy teaching her students virtually.
“I enjoy spending time with my family, so that part has been nice,” he said.
Like many East Texans, Mierop has questions about when normalcy will return and about the lasting economic impact of the pandemic.
“It’s hard when you don’t know if you have a job and if you will get to keep your stuff that you have worked so hard for,” he said.
‘Totally overlooked’
Klancey Cox hasn’t lost her job or been furloughed, but she owns her own business, a Longview dog training school. The pandemic has affected not only her financial situation but possibly her health, as well.
As of April 3, Cox said she had run a fever for 14 consecutive days, often reaching a high of 103.
She was tested for COVID-19 on March 25 at a Longview emergency room, but despite being told her results would return in three to four days, she was still waiting more than a week later.
Cox could not be reached this past week to learn the results of her test.
She said she quarantined herself from her home and family by living inside the warehouse that headquarters her pet business. Her employees are staying away, she’s caring for dogs on her own and group classes have been halted.
“My employees have not received a paycheck in two weeks because, No. 1, we’re not working. Unless there’s money coming in, there’s no money to go out,” Cox said. “No one wants to come and visit with the dogs in our facility.”
Her lost revenue and concern for her employees are compounded by uncertainty of her test results.
“We’ve called and called and called,” Cox said, but the emergency room directs her to a local hospital, which directs her to a California-based laboratory, which redirects her back to the emergency room.
“It’s just a Q-tip up the nose. It’s not a big ordeal,” she said of the test. “I don’t know why anyone doesn’t want to figure out what I have. I just feel totally overlooked.”
Frustration
Clyde Miles said he has tried in vain to apply for unemployment insurance benefits.
He has called Texas Workforce Commission customer service and tried to apply by phone and online, but to no avail.
When he last received jobless benefits 10 years ago, he said he didn’t have any problems applying. But after being laid off recently from his job at Pinecrest Country Club, Miles wonders how he will pay rent for his Longview apartment or child support for his three children.
“My rent was due (Friday), and I called them two weeks ago right after I was laid off and had them to reschedule my payment date for April 9 or 10 because I thought I would be back at work at that time, but it doesn’t look like that will happen,” Miles said in early April. “I’m pretty stable right now with food, but as far as money itself, I think I have like $68 left in my savings.”
More than 1 million Texans have applied for unemployment insurance since mid-March, the Texas Tribune reported this past week, and countless more are still struggling to file claims as they wait to feel the impact after the Texas Workforce Commission expanded its staff, added call centers and increased its online capacity.
“Something needs to be done with this situation because it’s no one’s fault that this happened, but the government has made a promise and they’re backing up on their promise,” Miles said of the problems applying for assistance. “That’s what it seems like to me. More can be done than it seems is being done right now. There’s a lot more people in a lot worse of a situation than I right now”
‘No ends meet’
Friends and co-workers Chris Jones and Jonathan “Lovely Cuts” Lovely said they enjoy cutting hair for a living.
However, their livelihoods were taken away after state and local officials issued orders closing barber shops and other businesses temporarily to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. They have not been able to work since then at New Friendly Barber Shop on North Eastman Road in Longview.
“There is no ends meet,” said Jones, 37, a barber for more than 20 years. “We stay at home.”
Classified as independent contractors, barbers do not qualify for unemployment benefits, he said.
Jones, who moved to Longview from Dallas in 2012, said he “pretty much” is living off savings. He and Lovely, 29, are fathers with two children and have wives who work.
Lovely, who lives in Longview but is from Marshall, said he is “struggling” with a “little bit of savings.”
Both men, who wore face masks and sat at least six feet apart during an interview recently at the shuttered barber shop, said they are spending more time with their families.
Lovely described his current circumstances as “just the normal thing that every American is doing right now.”
Jones said he misses the creative aspect of cutting hair at a shop with two other barbers that he said had been busy. He said it is a process of “taking a blank canvas and turning it into something.
“I just miss the conversations, everything about the barber shop,” he said.
Both men are confident about the barber shop being in a better state when the pandemic ends. Jones said it will be open seven days a week instead of the typical barber schedule of Tuesday to Saturday.
“When this pandemic is over, New Friendly Barber Shop will be stronger than ever,” Jones said. “Everything is going to rise back up.”
No extra money
For two local substitute teachers, the pandemic hasn’t put them in dire straits but has cut off extra money that would have been even more welcome considering the economy’s slowdown.
Laura A. Keeler has worked as a substitute teacher at St. Mary’s Catholic School in Longview for 10 years.
“I did it because it literally is fun for me, not because I need the money,” she said, adding that she would put the few hundred dollars she earned each month toward extra things for her family.
“It would be good if I would get some money now, since my husband’s job is very slow,” Keeler said, explaining that her husband’s work as a home inspector slowed down as coronavirus fears shut down much of the country.
Stacy Wright, who primarily substitutes at Pine Tree High School, said April and May are typically the two busiest months for substitutes.
“This is when we could sub every day,” Wright said.
Wright began working as a substitute teacher to ensure she could have time to care for her 10-year-old daughter, who is a student at St. Mary’s, considering that her husband’s job as a right of way agent frequently takes him out of town.
The money she makes subbing typically provides for extra things for her family — summer vacations or extra items for their house, Wright said.