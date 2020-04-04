Although church worship and ministry are considered essential services under Gov. Greg Abbott's latest executive order concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, some Longview pastors say they will abide by local government mandates and continue to offer worship services only online.
The order, signed Tuesday, includes exemptions for religious services in churches, congregations and houses of worship and said services could be conducted in-person using social distancing guidelines
The Rev. Jay Jackson, senior pastor at First United Methodist Church in Longview, agrees that churches are essential. However, he said the spiritual well-being of people should be of the utmost importance.
“I agree that we are essential, but I also believe we have a responsibility to guard and protect the well-being of our congregants and our community,” Jackson said. “So, we are operating in a completely virtual fashion from our church right now.”
The Rev. D.J. Nelson, pastor of Friendship Baptist Church in Longview, said the faith and Christian communities have always thought worship was essential.
However, as pastor and senior leader of his church, Nelson said he will stick with the local government’s mandate to shelter in place.
“I’m going to do that because as leader, I want to protect our people,” he said. “Right now we’re doing online services only.”
And although they have adapted, much like every other church, Nelson said social distancing is difficult.
“We make contact, we shake hands, we hug and oftentimes people greet each other with kisses,” he said. "This is really serious for us, but my primary concern for us it that we’re safe.”
The Rev. Marty Strait, senior pastor at Pathway Church in Longview, said his church suspended all in-person gatherings March 12.
“We’re set up to stream all of our services online,” he said. “We already had the capacity to stream our services to people in their homes on their devices.”
Strait said children and student ministries as well as weekend services are streamed through social media .
“The teachings of Scripture are clear — you love your neighbor as you love yourself,” he said. “One of the ways we love people is try to keep them safe. And right now it’s not safe to have public gatherings.”
Strait said it has been a unique challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic to continue to try to minister.
“We’re probably doing as much ministry, if not more ministry, today than we were prior. So, the Gospel hasn’t changed, but the method of delivery has,” he said. “We’re still delivering the Gospel, we’re still helping people with their needs, we’re still praying for people, we’re still counseling with people and we’re still connecting with other churches and groups. But the way we do it has changed because we don’t want to put anybody at risk.”
Jackson said First United Methodist made the decision early on to make sure congregants were being careful in preventing any kind of interaction among themselves.
“We were observing social distancing before the requirements were in place,” he said. “We are in our third week of virtual worship services, and we’re not meeting in any groups at our church right now other than through technology.”
Jackson said he recently performed a virtual graveside funeral service.
“We’re trying to do everything we can to be caring for families but operating in a virtual environment,” he said.
Strait said he’s thankful that Abbott’s order considers places of worship essential.
“But we’re not going to have public gatherings until it comes down that it’s safe to do so,” he said.
Nelson said, "I'm glad Abbott thinks churches are essential. It's not about faith or fear at this point, it's really about safety and precaution."