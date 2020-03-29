Diagnostic Clinic of Longview is temporarily closing its pediatric department after a doctor was exposed to a person who tested positive for COVID-19.
"As soon as the doctor became aware of potential exposure to a symptomatic person, the doctor immediately self-quarantined," Diagnostic Clinic said in a statement. "The doctor has been tested and those results are pending at this time. Prior to learning of the person’s positive test, the doctor had seen a limited number of patients in the office and hospital. The doctor was not symptomatic at the time the patients were seen. Those patients and families have been notified of possible exposure and counseled to quarantine for 14 days from their encounter date and monitor for symptoms."
Diagnostic Clinic said in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, "we will rework our approach which will include telehealth, an outdoor facility for symptomatic pediatric patients and an indoor facility for well visits and vaccines."
This story will be updated.