Orders related to the coronavirus pandemic have forced the cancellation of the Downtown Live concerts through April as well as May 1.
Spring concerts were set to begin Friday at Heritage Plaza in downtown Longview.
"Longview Main Street is carefully monitoring the situation with the primary goal of keeping Longview residents healthy and helping slow the spread of the virus," the city said in a statement. "Still, the hope is that all remaining Downtown Live concerts scheduled in May — May 8, May 15, May 22 and May 29 — will be held as scheduled."
Free Downtown Live concerts are held in the spring (April and May) and fall (September and October) at Heritage Plaza.
For information about Downtown Live and other downtown events and activities, follow Longview Main Street on Facebook or visit LongviewTexas.gov/MainStreet .