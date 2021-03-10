As some Texas businesses were reopening to full capacity Wednesday, officials announced one of Longview’s major public events is set to return in May.
Downtown Live, the free concert series that historically has brought scores of people to downtown Longview, will return in May to Heritage Plaza, Longview Main Street announced Wednesday in a Facebook post.
Downtown Live typically features a spring and fall concert series. In September, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the fall series after the 2020 spring series already had been canceled. Its return could signal the reemergence of many of the region’s regular events.
Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order issued in July prohibited outdoor events of no more than 10 people without permission from the mayor or county judge. This past week, Abbott announced that a statewide mask mandate put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Texas would end Wednesday. He also said businesses were allowed to reopen to 100%.
Longview Main Street called the return of Downtown Live news that is "good" and "big" and said the lineup for concerts is coming.
Abbott’s announcement has resulted in different responses from businesses, governments and school districts throughout East Texas.
City spokesman Shawn Hara said Tuesday that city employees will be required to wear masks while on city property, while residents visitors and customers will be “encouraged” to wear face coverings, although not required.
Hara said the city will continue to post signage encouraging residents to wear a face mask and highly encourages mask wearing in general.
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said county employees will be required to continue wearing masks while inside the courthouse, and residents and visitors will be required to do the same.
In Kilgore, City Archivist Bill Woodall said the city would resume regularly scheduled events and activities next month, including lunchtime concerts “Tuesday Tunesdays” in April and May.
“From the community-at-large standpoint, the great news is that we’ll get back on our event schedule,” Woodall said. “We were a little bit nervous about that when we announced we were going to go forward, but after Abbott’s announcement, (we decided) that would be our entry back into public events.”
Social distancing and wearing face coverings at Kilgore public events is encouraged but optional, Woodall said. Safety precautions will remain in place at City Hall.