While Sarah Nixon does not get to see her entire third grade class at Hallsville North Elementary, she does get to see one of her students — who is her neighbor — and they wave at each other from their porches every day.
“She’s so sweet, and right now we have to stay on our porches and wave to each other,” Nixon said. “And we’re like, ‘I miss you,’ and ‘I miss you, too,’ and I would just love to give her a hug.”
Nixon is one of thousands of teachers across the state unable to see her students because of closures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Currently, schools are under an order from Gov. Greg Abbott to remain closed until May 4.
Teachers are providing online lessons or paper packets of work for students during the closures, but they also are finding other ways to connect with students.
Nixon’s class is using a program called Flipgrid, which is a website that is a message board with videos, she said. The students can post short videos and respond to each other.
Nixon said she enjoys the platform because she gets to see the kids’ faces and hear their voices.
“Our classroom is interactive,” she said. “The main way we learn is talking to each other. This adds this aspect of not just writing on the computer or typing something, this way they’re actually talking to each other or responding to each other.”
At Trinity School of Texas, librarian Karen King is trying to stay connected with the children through books.
King records videos of her on her porch with her pets reading a story to the children every day. The videos are uploaded to Facebook and on the Trinity website so parents can access them at any time.
“It’s important to me just because I want the kids to read, and I want to encourage the kids to read and continue the process of being in touch with them,” she said.
King said when the students need a break from their schoolwork the videos can provide a chance for them to “get away.”
“Let’s go to a different place together, let’s use our minds and our imagination and do things together,” King said. “That’s the beauty of reading, you can stay the same place but go somewhere different in your mind.”
Story time from the tree house with Mrs. King, Librarian! #educationwithoutlimitsPosted by Trinity School of Texas on Thursday, April 2, 2020
Pine Tree Primary School kindergarten teacher Jackye Mosley does something similar. At 7:30 p.m. she goes live on Facebook in a private group with the parents of her class and reads a bedtime story to the children.
Currently, she is reading Junie B. Jones and the Stupid Smelly Bus by Barbara Park. She said the students or their parents type comments to each other during the story time.
“I miss them terribly,” Mosley said. “To hear their little stories, I miss that. And to hear them talking to each other when they walk in the door.”
Mosely said even though she misses her students, she is thankful to live during a time where she can connect with students electronically.
“When you’re in the classroom and that’s your profession, that’s what you do, is make learning real; it’s been tough,” she said. “We want to be able to express how much we care for them and love them.”