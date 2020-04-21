After two unemployed months, Wes Davis of Longview found a new job backing bars at Lone Star Ice House, but he was soon out of work again when the business closed under Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order because of COVID-19.
“I worked for Ice House literally two weeks, and the last day was approximately March 20,” Davis said.
He is among the thousands of Longview-area retail, leisure and hospitality workers who have lost their jobs or been furloughed, while many more are enduring wage reductions.
One research firm suggests that the Longview area is experiencing a below average impact during the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led governmental leaders to institute social distancing and shelter-in-place orders to prevent spread of COVID-19.
Volusion of Austin based its analysis on data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics that shows 21.3% of the nation’s workforce works in the retail trade and leisure and hospitality sectors. Because those sectors are a smaller piece — 19.7% — of the Longview area’s workforce pie, “the Longview, TX, metropolitan area’s workforce is actually experiencing a below average impact during the coronavirus pandemic.”
Davis already had lost his job of eight years as a barback at RMC, which closed its doors Dec. 31.
“Trying to find work is very stressful because with this pandemic going around, some or all employers are very hesitant on hiring people, because they don’t know if you had or contracted the virus, causing it to affect more people which makes the toll rise,” he said adding that the shelter-in-place order “makes it difficult to find anything.”
The Longview area has about 10,500 retail workers and 9,200 leisure and hospitality workers, according to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics. The cost of living is 8.8% below the national average, but the percentage of people living below the poverty level in Longview is 14.3%, which exceeds the national average of 13.1%.
Tamara Floyd has spent 30 years as a hair stylist, including the past four years at Exclusiv Cuts salon in Marshall. She also has worked about 1 1/2 years for Dillard’s department store inside Longview Mall.
She now spends each day at her Marshall home caring for her 16-year-old daughter, Ty-Ra Kiel, who has cerebral palsy, now that her daughter’s school and both of Floyd’s employers have closed because of orders related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Floyd worked only 14 hours in during her final week at Dillard’s last month, which resulted in a $200 check. Income from the salon already was slowing because only 10 people could be inside the building when it was open, and there were four stylists.
As for Davis, he has made ends meet by helping his friends clean out buildings, hauling items to local scrap yards and even making flyers for local entertainers — not to mention help from the U.S. government’s $2.2 trillion package to help businesses, workers and a health care system staggered by the coronavirus.
“It took a lot to scrimp and scrape but doing side jobs and all, I managed to make it through,” he said, “and with the recent (coronavirus aid bill) check from the government, that helped a lot to play catch-up.”